Book Review: Olivia Kiernan's The End of Us is dark, twisted and satisfying

This tense, absorbing psychological thriller moves at a relentless pace. From its first line we know there’s a murder and we want to know whose. We are also told that something happened after a dinner party — but what? The reader is driven to find out.

It’s set in Wimbledon, where Myles and Lana Butler live in a gated new development, just about managing to pay their mortgage. When one of Myles’ investment fails, it threatens their lifestyle and, worse, Myles has not given Lana any warning. Gabriel and Holly Wright have just moved into Belvedere Court, they seem sophisticated, ambitious and wealthy. Gabriel is a surgeon, while Myles is a GP.

After dinner with the Wrights Myles and Lana share their worries with them and their new neighbours suggest a solution — life insurance fraud. For a cut of the pay out, the Wrights promise to help them. It seems like a fantasy, and no-one agrees to go ahead with the plan. But suddenly Lana vanishes, and Myles realises that their plot is going ahead.

There’s very little to like about narrator Myles or indeed any of the other main characters, but then we see them all through his eyes. One of the few people he likes is Sofia, wife of Nathan, owner of the private surgery where he is working, and that appears to be because she likes him.

It reveals a lot about his marriage that he believes Lana will leave him if they are no longer well off. He tries to hide their serious financial situation and even resorts to falsifying medical records at the practice where he works. When Lana discovers their true financial situation, her immediate reaction is anger.

The End of Us, by Olivia Kiernan

This reader was reminded of Patricia Highsmith’s character Tom Ripley — but there’s a difference; while readers of Highsmith’s novel cannot fail to like Ripley, despite his attitudes and behaviour, here there is nothing attractive about Myles. He had a pretty miserable childhood, as his mother left after his father’s business failed and the latter became an alcoholic. How Myles reacted is what matters. He’s embittered, as he describes it himself, he ‘melted into a mulch of self-pity and futility’. It makes him determined to succeed, regardless of how that could affect others. Material wealth to him is a sign of his worth.

Although he’s such an amoral person, he is a compelling and believable character, a brilliant creation. You can’t wait to find out what happens when he’s forced into pursuing the plot he never agreed to.

It’s a dark, twisted and satisfying read, which never lets up its pace. It’s unpredictable, ingenious and brilliantly written. Read it.

Olivia Kiernan is from Co Meath and living in the UK. She’s the author of the Frankie Sheehan series of crime novels set in Dublin. This is her first standalone novel.