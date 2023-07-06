Summer books: 20 tips on modern novels and old classics for your holiday reading  

Trespasses, Louise Kennedy

Louise Kennedy’s short story collection The End of the World is a Cul de Sac heralded the arrival of a major talent on the Irish literary scene. Trespasses, the Sligo-based writer’s debut novel, delivered on that promise. Set in and around 1970s Belfast, Catholic Cushla works part-time in the family pub, where she meets married Protestant barrister Michael. A conventional set-up, but one that is elevated by Kennedy’s sharp writing.

Barbara Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead, and RF Kuang's 'Yellowface'

Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

Beating out Kennedy for this year’s Women’s Fiction Prize was Kingsolver, whose David Copperfield-inspired novel is a superb achievement and more importantly, an absolutely gripping read. The veteran author transposes Dickens’ classic coming-of-age tale to the Appalachians, deftly distilling the devastation and heartbreak the opioid crisis has wrought on countless Americans.

Yellowface, RF Kuang

The literary imposter plot isn’t exactly original — see most recently The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz — but Kuang gives it a provocative and satirical edge in one of the year’s most buzzed-about books. When her friend Athena chokes to death in a freak accident, aspiring novelist June steals her unfinished manuscript. Kuang explores how far will she go to keep her secret, keeping the reader turning the pages.

L-R: Katja Oskamp, Joseph O'Connor

Marzahn, Mon Amour, Katja Oskamp, translated by Jo Heinrich

Winner of this year’s Dublin Literary Award, this novel in translation mines the author’s own experience to moving effect. Oskamp retrained as a chiropodist in middle age when her writing career wasn’t working out. Her clients inspired this life-affirming book about life in East Berlin and the little joys than can often be found in the mundanity of our daily routine. Cue many satisfied readers and one of the world’s most lucrative literary prizes.

Happy Place, Emily Henry

Henry is a BookTok favourite, and her brightly-coloured covers chime with a holiday vibe that’s perfect for the beach. Her latest ticks all the boxes for the true romantics, as former couple Harriet and Wyn must pretend to still be together on a trip with friends.

My Father’s House, Joseph O’Connor

The story of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, from the Kerry town of Cahirsiveen, was memorably captured on screen in The Scarlet and the Black, in which Gregory Peck played the brave cleric who saved thousands of Jews in war-time Rome. O’Connor takes this wonderful source material and fashions a literary thriller of the highest order.

The Girl from Donegal, Carmel Harrington

The Wexford-based Harrington has amassed a legion of fans with her well-crafted historical romances. Blending love stories past and present, the action moves between Ireland, Canada and Bermuda as three Irish women face up to some big decisions.

Jojo Moyes' Someone Else's Shoes; Claire Kilroy

Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

This cleverly-crafted novel reads like a cross between Trading Places and Sliding Doors and is just as entertaining. The lives of two women who at first appear to be very different become intertwined after one simple misunderstanding. After she literally steps into a posh pair of Nisha’s Louboutins, Sam finds her life on the up but for Nisha, it’s another story.

Soldier Sailor, Claire Kilroy

The return of one of Ireland’s brightest literary talents after more than a decade’s absence reminded us of what we were missing. Searing and exquisitely written, Kilroy masterfully conveys the sheer overwhelm of motherhood, underscored by an almost unbearable love.

Close to Home, Michael Magee

A tough, tender and authentic portrayal of masculinity and working-class life, this is an impressive debut from the Northern Irish writer. Seán returns to Belfast after university where not much has changed in the cycle of poverty, addiction and violence that he left behind.

All the Sinners Bleed, SA Cosby

One for those who like to delve into the dark side on their hols. Cosby is a crime writer whose work is steeped in America’s rural south. Until literary fame came knocking, he worked part-time in his wife’s funeral home. In his latest book, Sheriff Titus Crown delves into a cult that has been carrying out unimaginable crimes against Black children.

Jane Casey's The Close; Liz Nugent's Strange Sally Diamond

The Close, Jane Casey

Irish crime writer Casey has created a memorable character in Maeve Kerrigan, and while her loyal fans love her twisty plots, they are also very invested in the ‘will they, won’t they’ tension between the doughty detective and her colleague Josh Derwent. Thankfully for them, in her latest book, the detectives must work in close quarters on a case which once again places Kerrigan in the path of a dangerous killer.

Strange Sally Diamond, Liz Nugent

Nugent has a well-deserved reputation for navigating dark and twisty plots with flair. From the dark recesses of her mind comes another sinister thriller featuring a distinctive central character. After disposing of her father’s body in unorthodox fashion, the sheltered Sally finds herself the centre of attention, a place where she is far from comfortable. Can she ever overcome the trauma of her horrific start in life?

Paul Murray's The Bee Sting; author Yomi Adegoke

The Bee Sting, Paul Murray

One to really sink your teeth into, the Dublin writer returns with a doorstopper of a novel, following the fortunes of the Barnes family in a small Midlands town in the years following the 2008 crash. Secrets and lies abound in this ambitiously-scaled novel navigated with consummate skill by the Skippy Dies author.

The List, Yomi Adegoke

Signs are good for this debut novel by British writer Adegoke which was optioned for a HBO adaptation before it was even published. Journalist Ola’s world is turned upside down when Michael, her podcaster partner, appears on the titular list of alleged abusers.

Five great beach reads that became great movies:

Some of the books that have made for classic movies.

Heartburn, Nora Ephron

All of Ephron’s enviable talents were on display in this thinly veiled portrayal of her marriage to Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein, who cheated on her while she was pregnant. Streep gave a note-perfect performance as the lead character in Mike Nichol’s finely judged adaptation, opposite Jack Nicholson as Bernstein. The book has been reissued by Virago in a new edition with a foreword by Stanley Tucci.

Jaws, Peter Benchley

The water may not seem as welcoming after reading this, and Steven Spielberg deviated a great deal from the book in the legendary movie, much to Benchley’s chagrin, but still a rollicking read.

The Godfather, Mario Puzo

A pulpy page-turner that became one of the greatest films of all time, reading this will only enhance your enjoyment of The Godfather and its sequel. Some of the book’s more spicy scenes are very much of their time.

Evil Under the Sun, Agatha Christie

One that might make you look at your fellow holidaymakers twice, this is Christie at her fiendishly plotting best, as Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a woman at a secluded hotel in Devon. The movie adaptation starring the late great Peter Ustinov as Poirot transplanted the action to a sunny island in the Adriatic and made the most of its atmospheric setting.

High Fidelity, Nick Hornby

In this highly entertaining tale of a self-sabotaging music anorak, Hornby did for vinyl what he did for football in Fever Pitch. The movie switched the setting to the US, with John Cusack as man-child Rob but Jack Black was the breakout star as his cynical but secretly vocally gifted employee Barry.