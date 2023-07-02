Book Review: Noelle McCarthy evokes Cork in the 80s and 90s in Grand: Becoming My Mother's Daughter

Noelle McCarthy’s memoir of growing up in Hollymount on Cork city’s northside was first published to great acclaim in New Zealand where she has lived for the past 20 years and more. While the Irish use of “grand”, often the opposite of standard English’s “grand”, is nowhere explained, it is apparent from the start that Noelle’s relationship with her mother is a love-hate one.

The memoir is written with terrific energy, propelled by her quest to understand her mother, Carol, a larger-than-life character who is described on the opening page: ‘Mammy was a werewolf, it took only one sip of drink to change her. The first mouthful of the first pint of Carling, all the evil came out dancing. Her face would change, but subtly; her eyes would brighten and her nose would lengthen. Everything about her became wilder and sharper and more alert.’

The memoir is bookended by her mother’s terminal illness, as the four siblings gather around her hospital bed in the Mercy: ‘That’s what everyone calls it here, not even hospital, just the Mercy.’

Noelle’s story contains a sparkling and evocative account of Cork city in the ‘80s and ’90s, from the taxis ‘smelling of drink and Estée Lauder’, the ugly brown and cream uniform in senior infants, the weekly outing with her uncle to the Capitol Cinema with its sticky black floor and blue velvet seats, to the hideaway city-centre bars her mother frequents, some of which are still with us.

Grand, by Noelle McCarthy

Carol recognises Noelle’s academic potential, and makes sure she goes to St Angela’s, ‘a stuck-up school in the city with an outlandish green uniform’, where most of the other girls come from posh southside suburbs, ‘… Monkstown, Glanmire, Rochestown, Douglas’. And while she and Carol laugh together at her schoolmates’ middle-class lifestyle, Carol also constantly reminds Noelle, ‘You’re as good as any of them, girl, don’t ever forget it.’

Her father, a country music-loving plumber is a kind man who never went to secondary school, and there is a large and affectionate extended family, in addition to two younger brothers and a sister.

Like mother, like daughter alas, and by her teenage years it is apparent that Noelle has inherited her mother’s alcoholism, with bells on. While Carol’s alcoholism can be understood as part of her rage at her life and all that she has been denied along the way — an education, for a start, and especially the two babies taken away from her before she married — Noelle’s is less easy to understand. She does well in her leaving cert and chooses to study English at UCC, graduating with a first. She is accepted for postgraduate study on her favourite book, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. But her chaotic party lifestyle and her waitressing job win out over academia.

I enjoyed the lively writing and the evocative account of Cork city, but after a hundred pages of blow-by-blow descriptions of drunken nights out — falling off bar stools, puking copiously and waking to hangovers from hell — I was glad when Bridget, Noelle’s manager at Café Paradiso, suggested she try New Zealand. But more of the same followed, as Noelle moved from waitress to radio presenter until finally, aged 30, she realises she must stop drinking before it ruins her career, and does so.

I’m sure Grand will be a huge success: it is an interesting account of a modern woman’s coming of age. But for me it was marred by its total self-obsession, and its failure to recognise the role her mother’s disadvantaged start in life played in defining her. The author apparently fails to see how closely her own self-absorption and volatile personality resembles that of her brave, funny, warm and forgiving mother.