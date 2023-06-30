10 books for July: Swingers, friendship, and a female warrior 

This Is Not About You is a life story in a series of love stories where Rosemary Mac Cabe figures out just how much she was willing to sacrifice for her happy ending.
Following the rise and fall of Sam and Lucas's relationship, Okay Days touches on male body dysmorphia and women's reproductive rights, and the pitfalls of modern love.
A group of former friends, estranged for fifteen years, reckon with the terrifying events of the summer that changed their lives in a seaside town on Ireland’s west coast.
The three couples away from Dublin for a birthday trip swap partners for a night. The women text the man of their choice. One night. No obligations. No expectations. No falling in love. But life doesn't follow the rules.
The story of Orpen, a young female warrior who must start a revolution if she and those she loves are to survive.
This vivid portrait of the unique bond and devastating betrayals of sisterhood follows the four Padavano girls in their close-knit Italian-American neighbourhood.
A tabloid journalist probes the long-held secrets of an Irish family implicated in a shocking crime in this new novel from the author of Acts of Desperation.
A sequel to Harlem Shuffle, Crook Manifesto examines how families work in the face of indifference, chaos and hostility.
Covering secrets, lies and our lives online, The List looks at what happens when your name is shared by an anonymous account posting allegations on social media.
When a podcaster agrees to a trial interview with an unassuming woman she meets in a pub, she can't resist the temptation to keep digging and soon uncovers some very dark secrets.