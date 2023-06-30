10 books for July: Swingers, friendship, and a female warrior 

This Is Not About You: A Menmoir, by Rosemary Mac Cabe (June 6)

This Is Not About You is a life story in a series of love stories where Rosemary Mac Cabe figures out just how much she was willing to sacrifice for her happy ending.

Okay Days, by Jenny Mustard (July 6)

Following the rise and fall of Sam and Lucas's relationship, Okay Days touches on male body dysmorphia and women's reproductive rights, and the pitfalls of modern love.

Kala, by Colin Walsh (July 6)

A group of former friends, estranged for fifteen years, reckon with the terrifying events of the summer that changed their lives in a seaside town on Ireland’s west coast.

The Couples, by Lauren Mackenzie (July 7)

The three couples away from Dublin for a birthday trip swap partners for a night. The women text the man of their choice. One night. No obligations. No expectations. No falling in love. But life doesn't follow the rules.

Silent City, by Sarah Davis Goff (July 13)

The story of Orpen, a young female warrior who must start a revolution if she and those she loves are to survive.

Hello Beautiful, by Ann Napolitano (July 13)

Ann Napolitano, author

This vivid portrait of the unique bond and devastating betrayals of sisterhood follows the four Padavano girls in their close-knit Italian-American neighbourhood.

Ordinary Human Failings, by Megan Nolan (July 13)

A tabloid journalist probes the long-held secrets of an Irish family implicated in a shocking crime in this new novel from the author of Acts of Desperation.

Crook Manifesto, by Colson Whitehead (July 18)

Writer Colson Whitehead attends WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A sequel to Harlem Shuffle, Crook Manifesto examines how families work in the face of indifference, chaos and hostility.

The List, by Yomi Adegoke (July 20)

Covering secrets, lies and our lives online, The List looks at what happens when your name is shared by an anonymous account posting allegations on social media.

None of This is True, by Lisa Jewell (July 20)

When a podcaster agrees to a trial interview with an unassuming woman she meets in a pub, she can't resist the temptation to keep digging and soon uncovers some very dark secrets.