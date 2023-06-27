20 summer book tips: Biographies, histories and other non-fiction titles 

1. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono

Perhaps best enjoyed by listening to the audio book, Bono’s memoir brings you behind the curtain for a peek at his extraordinary life, which benefits from his introspection and unrivalled ability to name-drop.

2. Spare by Prince Harry

Not an autobiography for everyone’s tastes, but the impressive book sales of the idle Prince Harry’s life so far suggest that its publication has been justified. A story about privilege, the embrace of Hollywood and falling out with “The Firm”.

'Orwell: The New Life', by D.J. Taylor

3. Orwell: The New Life by DJ Taylor

On having a son, the first thought of Britain’s greatest socialist George Orwell was to have the boy’s name enrolled at Eton College. Do as I say, not as I do. DJ Taylor is a formidable biographer who revisits the complex life of Orwell 20 years after his Whitbread Prize-winning work.

Charlie Bird's 'Time and Tide'

4. Time and Tide by Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird’s life story – which is written with his long-time friend and fellow journalist Ray Burke – includes stories about his career as Ireland’s most famous reporter; his endgame, bravely living with motor-neuron disease since his diagnosis in 2021; and life’s bigger philosophical questions.

Jonathan Eig's 'King'

5. King: A Life by Jonathan Eig

Martin Luther King – who was known as Little Mike as a child – was a sensitive boy. He twice tried to commit suicide. The prize-winning biographer Jonathan Eig’s study of his life – the first comprehensive MLK biography in three decades – could be the definitive account.

'The Future of Geography', by Tim Marshal

6. The Future of Geography: How Power and Politics in Space Will Change our World by Tim Marshall

Tim Marshall, who is a best-selling writer on geopolitics, looks at how the race into space between China, Russia and the USA will shape the face of politics – and our lives – back here on Earth over the next 50 years.

'The Wager', by David Grann

7. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon is a modern nonfiction classic. In his latest book, The Wager, he tells a gripping yarn about a shipwreck off Cape Horn in the eighteenth century where all is not what it seems.

'A Thread of Violence', by Mark O'Connell

8. A Thread of Violence: A Story of Truth, Invention, and Murder by Mark O’Connell

There is hardly a more GUBU (“grotesque, unprecedented, bizarre, unbelievable”) story, as it were, from twentieth-century Ireland than the saga of Malcolm Macarthur’s serial killings in 1982. And there are few better suited nonfiction writers than Mark O’Connell to unpick the gothic elements of its tale.

'Killing Thatcher – The IRA, the Manhunt and the Long War on the Crown', by Rory Carroll

9. Killing Thatcher: The IRA, the Manhunt and the Long War on the Crown by Rory Carroll

Rory Carroll is a talented Irish journalist working for the Guardian, and a former South American correspondent. His book about the attempt by the IRA to assassinate Margaret Thatcher in a hotel in Brighton in 1984 has been widely hailed.

Noelle McCarthy: author of 'Grand: Becoming my Mother's Daughter'. Picture; Rebecca Zephyr

10. Grand: Becoming My Mother’s Daughter by Noelle McCarthy

Noelle McCarthy’s memoir about coming of age in Cork City in the 1990s and her helter-skelter adult life in Auckland could be the Irish publishing sensation of the year. Already acclaimed in New Zealand, it doesn’t hold back any punches in describing a difficult relationship with her alcoholic mother (and is insightful about the restraints imposed on an intelligent woman of her mother’s generation living in conservative, Catholic Ireland).

'Capote's Women', by Laurence Leamer

11. Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer

Truman Capote was some gadfly. The real-life stories behind the female friends he gossiped about in his final, unfinished novel – who include Jackie Kennedy’s sister – make for a wicked read in the hands of the gifted Laurence Leamer.

12. Great Hatred: The Assassination of Field Marshall Sir Henry Wilson MP by Ronan McGreevy

Intriguingly, the IRA duo sent out to assassinate the bogeyman Field Marshall Sir Henry Wilson MP in 1922 included a one-legged man. Ronan McGreevy explains why – while unravelling other mysteries – In his thrilling account of the murder.

13. A Pocketful of Happiness by Richard E Grant

Followers of Richard E Grant’s short social media video posts will know the Withnail and I actor wears his heart on his sleeve and is, well, a bit needy. In his second memoir, he shares the turmoil and the beauty of his wife’s final year alive before dying from lung cancer in 2021, a couple of months short of their 35th wedding anniversary.

'Hags', by Victoria Smith

14. Hags: The Demonisation of Middle-Aged Women by Victoria Smith

The feminist writer Victoria Smith draws on a huge arsenal of cultural stereotypes – real and literary, including witches, Snow White, “Karens” (i.e. entitled, middle-aged women; think Soccer Moms), feminist theorists and the Seventies activist goddess Gloria Steinem – to explore why it is that middle-aged women can often be so disparaged.

15. Johnson at 10 by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell

The school master Sir Anthony Seldon has written biographies of every modern-day British prime minister, from Theresa May back to Margaret Thatcher. He doesn’t spare the rod in his study of Boris Johnson, which is co-authored with the historian Raymond Newell.

Five sports books that knocked it out of the park

Lebron James' 'Lebron'

1. LeBron by Jeff Benedict

Jeff Benedict is a brilliant American sportswriter. His biography of Tiger Woods is unputdownable. In LeBron, he turns his gaze on another giant of American sport, basketball’s LeBron James, a man who reached the top of his mountain by overcoming incredible odds. The detail about the loneliness of his childhood is eye-popping.

2. The Grass Ceiling: On Being a Woman in Sport by Eimear Ryan

Possessing the deft touch of a novelist and having played inter-county camogie for Tipperary means Eimear Ryan has the ideal credentials to examine issues of gender and identity in sport in modern Ireland.

'Cold-water Eden' by Richie Fitzgerald

3. Cold-Water Eden by Richie Fitzgerald

Richie Fitzgerald grew up in Bundoran, Co Donegal in the 1980s. As Ireland’s first pro surfer, he has lived a life less ordinary, riding big waves – with monk-like dedication and extraordinary bravery – all over the world.

'The Rodfather: Inside the Beautiful (Ugly, Ridiculous, Hilarious) Game' by Roddy Collins with Paul Howard

4. The Rodfather: Inside the (Ugly, Ridiculous, Hilarious) Beautiful Game by Roddy Collins with Paul Howard

You couldn’t find a better companion for your holidays than Roddy Collins’ hilarious memoir about his life in football. But it’s not just about the laughs. The book is full of insight, warmth and a life well lived, superbly ghosted by his friend Paul Howard.

5. The Game: A Journey into the Heart of Sport by Tadhg Coakley

Tadhg Coakley’s necklace of essays about sport’s magical pull on us is a masterpiece. The book has special resonance for Irish readers because of its local references and focus on sports like hurling, but its themes, ideas and charm are universal.