Radio Highlights: Festival season - including Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy and West Cork Chamber Music

Live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with a concert from St Brendan's Church, Bantry, featuring works by Ukrainian composers Lysenko and Silvestrov, Dvorak, and Jack Heggie.
Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.
Broadcasting live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, at the library of Bantry House, for the closing concert of the 2023 Festival — Viviane Hagner, Mairéad Hickey, Emma Wernig, Séamus Hickey, Claudio Bohórquez, and Christopher Marwood play Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninov, and Brahms.
Broadcasting live from the celebratory opening concert of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, held annually in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, kicking off the broadcaster's week-long coverage of the traditional music institution.
Acclaimed actor Ciarán Hinds brings characters to life in a very familiar place, a place of fun, magic and kindness.
Coverage of the afternoon's events at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, including live performances and interviews — broadcasting daily until Thursday.
Musicians Donal Lunny and Lisa O'Neill drop into the weeknight arts show ahead of the Earagail Arts Festival; Marina Carr and Annabelle Comyn discuss the Abbey Theatre's new show, , July 8 to August 19.
Coverage of the evening's events at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, including live performances and interviews — broadcasting daily until Wednesday.
Galway writer Mary O'Donoghue discusses her upcoming collection of short stories, , releasing via Irish publisher and literary magazine .
This week’s visit to the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1985 Fanning Session from the then-much-hyped Cactus World News; Ships in Studio 8 action in 2018; and tunes from this month's Studio 8 excursion from The Bonk.
Clara Murray drives an encyclopedia of a bus — invite the children in your life to jump on board, spin the wheel and take their first trip.
The latest in a series of live folk/trad concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — Dublin-based five-piece Skipper’s Alley, taking influence from 1970s genre revivalists and featuring leading lights like John Francis Flynn and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.
Olesya Zdorovetska and Mary Branley discuss poetry/music piece , an imagining of correspondence between two history-making women, in Irish liberator Constance Markievicz and Ukrainian counterpart Valeria O'Connor-Vilinska, as part of Sligo's Cairde Festival.
A recital recorded at the National Concert Hall in Dublin this year, as part of their International Concert Series featuring pianist Paul Lewis performing Schubert sonatas.
A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by ' Harry Shearer.