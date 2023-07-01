Radio Highlights: Festival season - including Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy and West Cork Chamber Music

SATURDAY

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with a concert from St Brendan's Church, Bantry, featuring works by Ukrainian composers Lysenko and Silvestrov, Dvorak, and Jack Heggie.

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: Award-winning, internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles.

SUNDAY

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Broadcasting live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, at the library of Bantry House, for the closing concert of the 2023 Festival — Viviane Hagner, Mairéad Hickey, Emma Wernig, Séamus Hickey, Claudio Bohórquez, and Christopher Marwood play Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninov, and Brahms.

Céiliúradh Ceoil, R na G, 8pm: Broadcasting live from the celebratory opening concert of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, held annually in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, kicking off the broadcaster's week-long coverage of the traditional music institution.

Lisa O'Neill: appears on Arena ahead of Earagail Arts Festival; Monday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

MONDAY

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: Acclaimed actor Ciarán Hinds brings characters to life in a very familiar place, a place of fun, magic and kindness.

Ríl an Ródaí, R na G, 2.05pm: Coverage of the afternoon's events at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, including live performances and interviews — broadcasting daily until Thursday.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Musicians Donal Lunny and Lisa O'Neill drop into the weeknight arts show ahead of the Earagail Arts Festival; Marina Carr and Annabelle Comyn discuss the Abbey Theatre's new show, Girl on an Altar, July 8 to August 19.

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna. R na G, 7pm: Coverage of the evening's events at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, including live performances and interviews — broadcasting daily until Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Galway writer Mary O'Donoghue discusses her upcoming collection of short stories, Hour After Happy Hour, releasing via Irish publisher and literary magazine The Stinging Fly.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: This week’s visit to the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1985 Fanning Session from the then-much-hyped Cactus World News; Ships in Studio 8 action in 2018; and tunes from this month's Studio 8 excursion from The Bonk.

WEDNESDAY

Stop the Bus, RTÉ Jr, 11.30am and 4.30pm: Clara Murray drives an encyclopedia of a bus — invite the children in your life to jump on board, spin the wheel and take their first trip.

THURSDAY

Beo ón gCuan, R na G, 7pm: The latest in a series of live folk/trad concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — Dublin-based five-piece Skipper’s Alley, taking influence from 1970s genre revivalists and featuring leading lights like John Francis Flynn and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

FRIDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olesya Zdorovetska and Mary Branley discuss poetry/music piece Freedom Letters, an imagining of correspondence between two history-making women, in Irish liberator Constance Markievicz and Ukrainian counterpart Valeria O'Connor-Vilinska, as part of Sligo's Cairde Festival.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: A recital recorded at the National Concert Hall in Dublin this year, as part of their International Concert Series featuring pianist Paul Lewis performing Schubert sonatas.

Le Show, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 10pm: A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons' Harry Shearer.