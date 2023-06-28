Season of gigs at Musgrave Park ends with a proper Prodigy rave

Taking to the stage, Liam Howlett and Maxim were joined by long-term band members guitarist Rob Holliday and drummer Leo Crabtree.
“It’s been 18 years since I last saw the Prodigy live,” one person said as they waited in line for drinks.
The Musgrave Park gig was The Prodigy’s ninth Cork appearance following performances at City Hall, Féile ’95, and Live at the Marquee.
The group played some of their popular songs through the decades like Omen, Wild Frontier, and Warrior’s Dance.
It is the final gig in this year’s series at Musgrave Park, and it has possibly been the busiest ever June for gigs in Cork with Live at the Marquee, Cork Midsummer, and much more.
Great nights have been had, laughter and fun with families, all coming together to create a great buzz for the local economy.
Although there have not been any stadium gigs at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh so far this year, it has not stopped Leeside from becoming an event city.
The Prodigy are set to continue with two more gigs in Ireland — at Fairview Park in Dublin on Thursday and at Ormeau Park in Belfast on Friday.