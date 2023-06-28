Season of gigs at Musgrave Park ends with a proper Prodigy rave

The Prodigy took to the stage at Musgrave Park with one goal in mind — to get the crowd sweaty and dancing into the night.

A mix of generations flocked to the Cork rugby stadium in colourful bucket hats, carrying just-in-case jackets, and — of course — wearing trainers for dancing.

The crowd only wanted one thing, tunes that can make them dance forever.

Fans of The Prodigy came to Musgrave Park in Cork for a proper rave and that is certainly what they got. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was an hour and a half full of fun, chaos, and pandemonium.

It was the first appearance by The Prodigy in Cork since the tragic death of their frontman Keith Flint in 2019. Flint was a powerhouse, and his death left a hole in the group.

Matilde Silva, Keith Howe, and Aaron Beale from Carrigaline were at The Prodigy's concert at Musgrave Park in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Taking to the stage, Liam Howlett and Maxim were joined by long-term band members guitarist Rob Holliday and drummer Leo Crabtree.

“It’s been 18 years since I last saw the Prodigy live,” one person said as they waited in line for drinks.

Fans looking forward to The Prodigy's concert at Musgrave Park in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Prodigy did Flint proud, as they raised the spirits of the crowd with their dance, and electro-punk music.

Mosh pits formed, bucket hats were thrown, drinks were sloshing in hands, as the ravers kept moving.

Happy revellers from Bantry Co Cork arriving for The Prodigy's gig at Musgrave Park in Cork on Wednesday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Musgrave Park gig was The Prodigy’s ninth Cork appearance following performances at City Hall, Féile ’95, and Live at the Marquee.

Supporting on the night were British DJ Andy C, Dublin producer and DJ Arveene, and Today FM’s Dec Pierce.

'What's up, Cork?' Maxim, Liam Howlett, and Leo Crabtree of The Prodigy clearly enjoyed their set as much as the fans did in Musgrave Park on Wednesday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

As The Prodigy took to the stage shortly after 9pm, hands shot up in the air immediately, and applause and screams followed.

“What’s up Cork?” yelled Maxim.

The group played some of their popular songs through the decades like Omen, Wild Frontier, and Warrior’s Dance.

James Kiely and Natasha Donovan from Co Clare came to Musgrave Park to party with The Prodigy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It is the final gig in this year’s series at Musgrave Park, and it has possibly been the busiest ever June for gigs in Cork with Live at the Marquee, Cork Midsummer, and much more.

Great nights have been had, laughter and fun with families, all coming together to create a great buzz for the local economy.

Laura Nolan and Deirdre Tobin from Fermoy enjoying The Prodigy's gig at Musgrave Park in Cork on Wednesday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although there have not been any stadium gigs at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh so far this year, it has not stopped Leeside from becoming an event city.

The Prodigy are set to continue with two more gigs in Ireland — at Fairview Park in Dublin on Thursday and at Ormeau Park in Belfast on Friday.