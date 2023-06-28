Artur Grejner: When art provides an escape from the supermarket day-job 

Tousle-headed and tired, Artur Grejner sits nursing a strong black coffee. He has just finished his shift in one of Ballincollig’s busy supermarkets, where he has worked full-time since 2005.

Later, he will go home, shower and, most likely neglecting to eat something, sit down somewhere in the home he shares with his partner and pick up his pencils and paper.

“I will sit and draw until one o’clock. Maybe my girlfriend will come and say, don’t forget, you need to have food,” he says with a smile. “When I draw, it brings me a solitude I only get in my parent’s house, where I am still treated like I am five years old and there are no problems.”

For Grejner, his detailed pencil drawings, infused with surrealism and dark humour in equal measure, are his escape, a refuge he has built for himself, a place to house his fertile imagination in the sometimes barren landscape of the daily grind. Even a quest for more from life.

“This job will eat you alive if you don’t have anything else to do,” he says. “We are not only robots, that we are working for someone, going home, watching TV going to sleep and waking up and going to work for someone again. All of us are so much more than this. And then suddenly, life is gone, and what was the point in being there?”

Grejner was born in Warsaw and grew up in the Polish town of Chelm, 20km from the Ukrainian border. He studied to become a Polish language teacher. But, like many young people, following Polish accession to the EU in May 2004, he was tempted by the higher wages and seemingly better prospects of other EU countries.

Only Ireland, the UK and Sweden initially opened their labour markets to the new accession states. The year 2005 was a record-breaking one for immigration in Ireland, with 53,400 new arrivals, according to the ESRI. Grejner and his brother were two amongst this number.

“The money was crazy,” he says, shaking his head. “As a teacher in Poland I was earning monthly the same amount as I got here weekly in the supermarket.”

And so supermarket work it was: stock room, cashier, sales assistant, fruit and veg. Although initially he saw the work as a stop-gap, the money was good and then, as John Lennon would have it, life happened while Grejner was busy making other plans. He now lives with his Irish partner: they have a small vegetable garden, a cat. And Grejner has his art.

A detail from one of Artur Grejner's drawings.

The story of the immigrant to Ireland is laden with over-qualified people working retail and service jobs: the doctor working in a takeaway, the engineer doing deliveries, the accountant working in a café.

Grejner sees it all the time amongst his compatriots, he says. And in the way they are treated daily by Irish people. In his own case, working in the supermarket, he says people talk to him slowly, as though they think he doesn’t understand or is perhaps a new arrival.

“Most Polish people get stuck because of the language barriers, but there are other barriers too,” he says. “Some people might get offended, when you get treated like you are a halfwit. But it doesn’t affect me: it makes me laugh. For me, it’s more funny that they can’t guess what country I am coming from.”

Growing up, he had been a punk, an anarchist, and always a self-taught artist. Grejner’s drawings are usually monochrome, completed on A4 paper with fine 0.3mm pencils. Although there are sometimes recognisable figures from mythology and literature in them – Pinocchio, Dr Faust, Chronos eating his children – many seem to be forms of self-portraiture, a place where Grejner can work out his inner preoccupations.

“I almost use the pencil marks as a paint, building it up in layers,” he says. “For me, the pleasure is in this moment of meditation with the pencil. Most of the stuff is coming unconsciously: although I do start with an idea, I let my influences flow naturally. The biggest pleasure for me is discovering for myself what I am drawing.”

Having met Cork art therapist Patrick Byrne in the fruit and veg aisle of his workplace and gotten chatting about art, Grejner now finds himself at a turning point. At 47, he is about to have his first solo gallery exhibition. His work has appeared in occasional art books before, and he sells prints online on Pixel, and he once exhibited outdoors in his hometown of Chelm for an arts festival, but the exhibition is a big departure.

He’s excited that the Polish ambassador to Ireland will speak at his launch, and he has had support and mentoring from several Cork artists. “Preparing for this exhibition is a project we started last year,” he says, and then, with a rueful smile: “I’m being pushed into directions I haven’t been before.”