Sun & Sea review: Life's a beach for opera event at Cork City Hall

There was a real air of expectation around this performance, one of the more ambitious and unusual productions in the history of the Cork Midsummer Festival. A blend of opera and performance art, the action unfolds on a makeshift beach — comprising 14 tonnes of sand — as the audience gets a bird’s eye view from a scaffolded platform above. As the city continued to bake in a particularly humid spell, attending a beach-themed piece felt appropriate.

The show, which won the Golden Lion for Lithuania at the Venice Biennale in 2019, has been developed by an all-female team of composer Lina Lapelytė, librettist Vaiva Grainytė and director Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė. The company singers are joined by a community cast as they present a commonplace beach tableau, with people sunbathing, reading, scrolling on their phones, even playing badminton.

The singers’ inner stream-of-consciousness is given voice against beguiling synth beats. They blend in so well with the community cast, it’s fun trying to figure out who is singing what part, as arias are let loose from sun loungers and a jet-setting ‘wealthy mommy’ feeds her son sushi (I can’t help but think of the air miles) while singing about the oceans of the world they have swum in.

Children throw a beach ball in the shape of a globe to each other, reminding us of how we have played so thoughtlessly with their futures. The relaxed holiday vibe turns more ominous, as an insistent siren-like noise invades. The people on the beach carry on oblivious — can’t they hear it? It’s a well-delivered epiphany about our own collective denial of the climate crisis.

While the sunbathers appear cool and relatively unruffled, the audience are certainly feeling the heat, with people chugging their water bottles and fanning themselves with the printed libretto. I feel slightly envious as one performer wanders across the beach licking an ice lolly. Whether it’s intended or not, the message is clear, this isn’t some crisis in the faraway future, we are living with it now.

It’s a message delivered in the production with a sly humour helped by an ingeniously scripted libretto and that hypnotic score, comprising sounds ranging from typically operatic to continental pop and sacred chorus. It’s an experience that certainly lingers in the mind, and the festival is to be commended for bringing such a distinctive and thought-provoking work, with all its logistical challenges, to Cork.