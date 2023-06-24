The 2 Johnnies bring craic and carnage to Cork's Musgrave Park

A sea of young men dressed in shorts and GAA jerseys made their way to Musgrave Park on Saturday evening for an event that was truly like no other.

No, this pilgrimage was not for the earlier GAA match, but rather to see Tipperary natives and podcasting duo, the 2 Johnnies at their aptly named Pints in a Field Festival. Kicking off after 5pm, the event promised to be loaded with madness, and naturally, plenty of pints.

Smacks (right) and B of The 2 Johnnies on stage at Musgrave park, Cork on Saturday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It seemed there were hopes of a Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival element too, as people entering the venue had the choice to pick up a sticker indicating their relationships status. In a previous podcast episode, one half of the 2 Johnnies, Johnny B described the colour coding. “Green for single, red for go away and orange for single - if you’re good looking." But with most of the women in attendance clearly coupled-up, there was more bonding over beer than there were romantic sparks.

B*Witched who played support at The 2 Johnnies show at Musgrave park, Cork on Saturday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Johnny B and Johnny Smacks had promised “no dead airtime” and this fantastically mad agenda had everything from the lads’ local GAA club to throw-back performances from Dj Basshunter and 90s girl band B*Witched.

For any non-podcast listeners, such a combination probably makes no sense. Why is Swedish DJ Basshunter performing in a rugby stadium in Cork for two lads from Tipperary? But for true fans, it encapsulated everything the 2 Johnnies are about- having the craic. The Cahir natives had managed to create an entire festival that was filled with inside jokes and from the large crowd that had gathered, it’s clear there is no shortage of mega fans.

MC for the evening, Daithi O Se was well able to keep the lively crowd engaged. Unsurprisingly, the queue for drink was long. By 7pm, it snaked around the venue but that didn’t stop groups of friends from joining anyway. After all, it is Pints in A Field.

Crowd enjoying The 2 Johnnies show at Musgrave park, Cork on Saturday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

While half of the crowd wore the 2 Johnnies’ Tipp-inspired merch, others held up homemade signs with jokes from the podcast, like “would she drink oil?”.

Special guests throughout the evening included singer Declan Nerney, Hit The Diff hit-maker Marty Mone and woman of the moment DJ Jazzy.

But at long last it was time for the men of the moment. The 2 Johnnies emerged on stage with a puff of smoke, fireworks and a giant inflatable sliotar before launching into their song, Junior B Allstar.

“We never thought when we started the podcast that we’d be in a stadium with 15,000 legends,” said Johnny Smacks. “We’re going to raise the f*cking roof.”

The duo sang a mix of their own songs and classic pub hits like N17 and Grace. Of course, there was a reference to the now famous GAA catfish story with a mascot dressed as a catfish appearing on stage at one point.

24th June 2023 Fans at The 2 Johnnies show at Musgrave park, Cork on Saturday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Johnny B and Johnny Smacks started the podcast back in 2018 and quickly gathered a loyal fanbase. Two lads who love the GAA and having the craic unsurprisingly appealed to a large portion of Irish podcast listeners.

But their real skill is making their audience feel like one of the gang – and Pints in a Field epitomized it perfectly. The rambunctious crowd sang, laughed and cheered along to every part of the evening.

Following the 2 Johnnies, Florence + the Machine is next to play Musgrave Park on Monday night before the Prodigy close the summer season of concerts at the rugby stadium.