Book Review: the life and legacy of socialist Máirín de Burca

Researching Máirín De Burca’s life sometimes felt like being in the middle of a thriller, Brian Kenny, author of a new biography, confesses in the foreword. “There were protests, evictions, blood battles with guards, court cases, sentences, appeals, jail time and more.” Read on and you’ll see just how much more there is to feminist, socialist, activist and law-changer Máirín De Burca.

She threw eggs at US president Nixon’s car, was jailed for burning the American flag while protesting about the war in Vietnam, and had the FBI on her tail when the US eventually lifted a travel ban and allowed her in.

Closer to home, she spent years in (Official) Sinn Féin, campaigned for better housing and was one of the founder members of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement.

She was also responsible for changing the law so that women — and, more importantly in her eyes, people without property — could sit on juries. That legal challenge came about inadvertently when she and journalist friend Mary Anderson were arrested for protesting outside the Dáil on a housing issue.

They were charged with breach of the peace. When their solicitor suggested they go for trial by jury, Mary Robinson, then a young barrister, suggested the only way to proceed was to challenge the constitutionality of the Juries Act. It was 1971. Another five years passed before the 1976 Juries Act removed discrimination against women and people without property.

When she looks back now, Máirín De Burca tells Brian Kenny that was her most important achievement. The other campaigns — on women’s rights, equality, housing, prisoner’s rights, peaceful politics — were all just “bits and bobs”, she says.

“Modesty personified,” comments Kenny. He may well be right, but the clear admiration of the author for his living subject means that Máirín De Burca, Activist, Feminist, Socialist sometimes reads more like an extended interview than a biography.

Máirín De Burca: Activist, Feminist, Socialist by Brian Kenny

That is not to say he is not balanced or fair. Brian Kenny has done extensive interviews and does not shy away from quoting Máirín’s (albeit very few) critics, such as Hilary Boyle who once said she was “an accessory after the fact” and as guilty as those who placed the bomb in Aldershot, England, in 1972, claiming the lives of seven people.

By then, the girl who had tried to join Sinn Féin in her early teens had firmly turned her back on violence. Born in Chicago in 1938, her early years were lonely and marked by the death of her brother, Patrick. Her parents never got over it and, writes Kenny, “from an early stage it was clear to Máirín that she was looked on as a second class citizen”.

That feeling remained with her when her mother and adopted brother Michael moved back to Ireland in 1947. Her father followed when he retired in 1951. Education was not a family priority and Máirín left school at 13 to work as a draper’s assistant. When she moved to a new job in Bray in Wicklow a few years later, her mother advised her to keep her politics to herself.

She did anything but, and it is disconcerting to read of her early flirtation with violence when she first joined Sinn Féin in the late 1950s. At one point, she stored gelignite in her flat but “one of lads” dumped it when it started to smell. By 1962, she revised her view on physical violence after seeing the Judgment at Nuremberg and spoke out against it for the rest of her life.

Of the North, she said later: “Anything that was achieved — and what was achieved? — could have been achieved without one death.”

Brian Kenny, who has also self-published biographies of Joe Deasy, Sam Nolan, Tony Heffernan, is a solid chronicler who provides not only a fascinating portrait of Máirín De Burca, but a colourful social history of the Ireland she thrives in.