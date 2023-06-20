Body & Soul festival in pictures:  Brewing up a storm

The annual Body & Soul festival took place at Ballinlough Castle, featuring acts such as Alison Goldfrapp, Denise Chaila and Kneecap.
The annual Body & Soul festival took place at Ballinlough Castle, featuring acts such as Alison Goldfrapp, Denise Chaila and Kneecap.
Sign up for Scene & Heard, our dynamic weekly arts and culture newsletter curated by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.
Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.Sign up
© Irish Examiner Ltd