Body & Soul festival in pictures:  Brewing up a storm

The Body & Soul festival at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath, last weekend may have had to briefly halt events due to a thunderstorm on Saturday night, but attendees had plenty fun anyway through the weekend
Some of the revellers at Body & Soul at the weekend at Ballinlough Castle.  Picture: Sophie Ford

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 21:30

The annual Body & Soul festival took place at Ballinlough Castle, featuring acts such as Alison Goldfrapp,  Denise Chaila and Kneecap. 

 Aby Coulibaly performing at the Hennessy Hip Hop stage at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Scott Dagg 
Having fun at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Ruth Medjber
Alison Goldfrapp was one of the headliners at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Ruth Medjber
Ned Leddy beside his art instillation Trash Mammoth at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Scott Dagg
Sisters Sinead and  Ailish O'Neill at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Sophie Ford 
 Kojaque performing at Body &amp; Soul over the weekend. Picture: Scott Dagg
Jyellowl at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Cian Flynn 
A view of one of the stages at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Scott Dagg
Ailbhe Reddy at the Secret Orchard stage at Body &amp; Soul. Picture: Claire Loughran
