Book Review: Clodagh Finn is thrilled by Eibhlís Carcione's Welcome to Dead Town Raven McKay

There is so much to love about Eibhlís Carcione’s debut fantasy novel for children. It is a gothic thriller that demands to be read in a single sitting.

It takes age-old fairytales, from Ireland and elsewhere, and gives them a wonderful modern twist.

Its central character is a plucky girl who is tossed into a world full of uncertainty when her parents go missing, but she shows grit and glorious determination regardless.

And Welcome to Dead Town Raven McKay is written in language so vivid that the world of Grave’s Pass, where humans and the dead live side by side, almost manifests in 3D as it draws the reader in.

But then you might expect that kind of lyricism from the author, an award-winning poet with three collections in Irish under her belt. Still, it is a joy to read a sentence such as this: “The bogeyman staggered out of a zinc-roofed grey cottage with his labradoodle, sending a prickle of fear between her shoulder blades. His cheeks were cracked white plates, his eyes sheep droppings.” “His eyes sheep droppings”? I stopped for a moment and could see those dead, hollow eyes gazing out from that cracked white plate.

Adult readers will appreciate Eibhlís Carcione’s singular gift for language, but this is a book for 10- to 12-year-olds who can expect to be whisked into the heart of a thrilling ghost story.

It opens as 12-year-old Raven McKay arrives at her third foster home. Her parents have disappeared and all they have left behind is a battered beige suitcase with a faded black butterfly sticker and a note saying not to open the suitcase until the right time.

The black butterflies are drawn from Celtic mythology while many of the richly drawn characters are infused with references to myth and fairytales. One of them, for instance, is based on the White Lady, the ghostly woman of folklore who was said to have been responsible for local tragedies.

Welcome to Dead Town Raven McKay by Eibhlís Carcione

Eibhlís Carcione is not afraid to show the darker side of life, or to conduct a spine-tingling dance with the dead. In real life, the dead are much closer than we often admit and here their influence — good and bad — is brought to the fore.

She also offers us a central character who has to face much adversity. When Raven McKay moves into her new foster home, she is “tired from the new family, the new school and going through each day with sadness like heavy bricks in her pockets”.

But she will forge deep friendships along the way, even if others are bent on derailing her search for her parents.

Her closest friend, Mack, is in a wheelchair. At one point, he says: “I’m stuck in this chair for life and I cry a lot sometimes.”

“But you’re still you, Mack,” Raven replies. “Don’t forget that. I only met you today and all I see is you. The wheelchair isn’t what I see.”

It is so refreshing to read a book in which a spirited young girl and a boy in a wheelchair lead the action.

That pacy action is helped along by Ewa Beniak-Haremska’s deliciously gothic illustrations. Prepare to be thrilled, spooked and enthralled. I’m just hoping that there will be a sequel.