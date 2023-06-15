Bloomsday 2023 to celebrate James Joyce's Cork connections 

Dublin's near-monopoly on Bloomsday is coming to an end as Cork reveals plans to mark the event with a celebration of James Joyce's connections to the city.

A celebration of the influential writer, Bloomsday is marked every year in Dublin and elsewhere on June 16 (as per the date of what takes place in Joyce’s 1922 novel, Ulysses). This year, Bloomsday celebrations will also make their way to Cork— a place Joyce and his family were closely affiliated with.

Taking place between Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, Cork Bloomsday will see a host of different events across Cork city, including book readings, roundtable discussions, music and more.

A Joyce scholar and University College Cork (UCC) graduate, Dr Flicka Small has been drawing attention to James Joyce’s Cork connections for some time. With the support of Cork City Library, Friends of the Crawford Art Gallery and Nano Nagle Place, Dr Small has turned Cork Bloomsday 23 into a two-day affair. The locations selected for the celebrations are also closely tied to Joyce and his family.

Flicka Small is one of the main organisers of the Cork Bloomsday events.

James Joyce's father John Stanislaus Joyce was born on Anglesea Street in Cork city and was baptised in St Finbarr’s South Chapel. While James Joyce himself was not raised in Cork, he was said to have had a lilting Cork accent and his first novel, Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, was about a childhood visit to the city with his father in 1894 to sell the family properties in the South Parish. The family were salt merchants and owned properties located between Douglas Street, Dunbar Street, White Street and South Terrace.

Joyce’s father was a great singer and often performed with the Queen’s College (now UCC) Dramatic Society. He passed his love for singing onto his eldest son and this influence is seen in much of his work. His father’s mother was Ellen O’Connell whose parents owned a drapery business on Washington Street. She was educated at the South Presentation Convent, which is now Nano Nagle Place. The 'Cork Examiner' even gets a mention in Ulysses.

Celebrating these connections throughout the two days, Cork Bloomsday has a jam-packed programme including a number of pop-up events around the city in Waterstones, the City Library, and shop windows. Drawing on John Stanislaus Joyce's musical influence, there will also be a special concert held on the first evening of Bloomsday celebrations at UCC.

Bloomsday has traditionally been a Dublin event, but the Cork celebration is expanding this year. PA photo: Haydn West

Topping off the two-day festival, Saturday will bring an all-day event at Nano Nagle Place that will include Round Table discussions bringing together the history of the South Parish and the Joyce family that lived there. Bringing the evening to an end, there will be songs, stories and food at the location of John Stanislaus Joyce’s former home on Anglesea Street.

Friday, June 16

Anglie Shanahan and Dr Flicka Small in discussion at Crawford Art Gallery, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Walking Tour at Cork City Library, 3pm

The Fresh Air Collective and Ruti Lachs will perform a Yiddish tribute to Molly and Leopold Bloom at Cork City Library, 5pm

Readings from works of James Joyce at Waterstones, 4-6pm

UnCork Joyce Concert at Dr Dora Allman Room, The Hub, UCC College Road, 7pm

Saturday, June 17

Discussion panels at Nano Nagle Place, all day. Topics include family and the Joyce/O’Connell connections and the history of Cork commerce and shipping.

‘Framed in Cork’ documentary at Nano Nagle Place, all day.

Wiliam Wall in conversation with Dr Heather Laird at Nano Nagle Place, 12pm

Discussion on the history of the South Parish at Nano Nagle Place, 2pm

Book reading with Mary Morrissey at Nano Nagle Place, 4pm

Daniel Mulhall: A Reader’s Odyssey at Cork City Library, 5pm

A Shindy at AYE, Crawford & Co, Anglesea St, 7.30pm