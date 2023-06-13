Is The 1975 the world's greatest band? Matty Healy thinks so, and half of Cork might agree

On a sweltering June night, there were only two topics of conversation: The heat, and what time the 1975 were going to appear.

For the die-hards at Musgrave Park, it was worth the wait, though.

And, they might have even swayed a few of the sceptics in attendance too.

The last time that Matty Healy and co played in Cork, they performed at a packed Savoy theatre to a crowd primarily made up of teenagers.

It was almost a decade ago, and Healy had not yet become tabloid fodder linked to the likes of Taylor Swift.

Fans enjoying The 1975 at Musgrave park, Cork, on Tuesday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nine years later, this time performing at Musgrave Park, the audience includes a much larger slice of twentysomethings, a few of whom were surely there at the start (and quite a few more who are certainly claiming they were).

Most of the audience — which included his mother, Loose Women presenter Denise Welch — are decked out in 1975 t-shirts, with quite a few donning the white shirt and black tie combo sported by Healy too.

Before the main event kicks off, Cork is treated to an appearance by Caroline Polachek, who is enjoying a breakout few years. Her latest album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, is among the best reviewed releases of the year so far.

She leaves the audience enamoured with a high-energy show, highlights including her biggest hits ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ and ‘Bunny is a Rider’.

But, once the main event arrives, there is no doubt about why a rugby ground in a Cork suburb is so boisterous on a Tuesday evening.

Healy’s tabloid nature and his wild on-stage antics (recent shows included him eating raw meat on stage and kissing members of the front row of the audience and, at one recent show, a security guard) often overshadow the music when it comes to the 1975.

Healy explains to the crowd that most of these antics have been dropped and the focus is squarely back on the songs, for now.

Energetic radio hits such as ‘Oh, Caroline’ (dedicated to, and performed with, the opening act, Caroline Polachek) and ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’ are peppered throughout a set that relies heavily on the 1975’s latest album, but it goes down a storm with the most diehard fans up the front.

Healy is in flying form, bouncing between a green armchair on the stage and taking time to shout out “all the Healys in the crowd”, adding, “Sure this is where we’re all from. It’s good to be home."

He also cracked jokes about how unlikely it was that the hottest gig of the year would be in Cork.

There is a chance of burnout with an act like this. It’s the fourth time they’ve played Ireland this year already, including a show at Dublin’s St Anne’s Park a week ago at which Healy also stood in as the opening act with a last-minute solo show.

However, much of the audience on Tuesday night is left in raptures from the moment the band arrives on stage and would surely line the block to get another glimpse again if the chance arose.

Healy has been known to declare the 1975 to be “the world’s greatest band” on more than one occasion. Not everyone at Musgrave Park would agree with him, but there’s certainly a large cohort leaving in the sweaty heat of a June night that are on his side.