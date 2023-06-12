Yann Tiersen on touring by yacht: 'All we need is wind and food'

We know this for certain: at least one international headline act at at least one of this summer’s crop of Irish music festivals will bound onstage, in Laois or Waterford or Wicklow or wherever the festival is happening, and shout “Helloooooo Dublinnn!” into the mic.

This is normally greeted by a few hoots and boos of derision amongst the crowd. But did you ever stop to think about why it happens?

Some of these tour-sick musicians only have the faintest idea of what country they are in, not to mention getting to grips with the geography of a tiny country like Ireland. They probably have to get straight back on a plane after their performance to jet off to another place they will never really get to experience, to replicate the same performance all over again.

For Yann Tiersen, big tours just don’t make sense any more, not least because of their environmental impacts. And the Breton multi-instrumentalist and composer, probably best known for the soundtrack to 2001 French hit film Amélie, has done some big tours in his day.

“Years ago I did a solo piano tour and on paper I was very excited about it. I was playing Sydney Opera House, the Berlin Philharmonic,” Tiersen says. Then he chuckles: “And that was the saddest tour of my life. I was just alone in the dressing room after the gigs, and then moving to the next venue. And I thought, I don’t want to do this anymore.”

The tour Tiersen and his wife Emilie, who performs under the stage name QUINQUIS, are embarking on is the absolute antithesis to this large-scale, disconnected style of touring.

This June until September, aboard their yacht Ninnog, the Tiersens plus two other crew and their six-year-old son will tour Ireland, Scotland, the Faroe Islands, Liverpool and Wales under sail-power, stopping to play gigs in several large venues and many smaller far-flung ones.

Designed to be both ecologically and culturally in tune with their environs, the tour, titled Celtic Circuitry and Faroe Frequencies, boasts a manifesto translated into all the Celtic languages of the places they will visit on their tour.

“That is really important for us,” Tiersen says. “We are raising our son in the Breton language and I think that honouring native languages is really important.”

Yann Tiersen's yacht, the Ninnog.

Tiersen is speaking from his home on the island of Ushant in Brittany, the southernmost point of the Celtic sea, where he is making final preparations to set sail on the tour.

Sailing is unpredictable and this tour is at the mercy of the wind and good weather. Is there a part of the journey he’s most nervous about?

“I guess crossing to the Faroes will be big, and also going back, from the Faroes to Shetland as well,” he says. “We don’t want to take risks. We will try to be safe. There is far more work and far more risk involved in organising this tour, but it’s just pleasure, actually. It’s more work, but it’s not boring.”

The idea for a sail-powered tour came about when Tiersen and his wife began touring again after Covid, he explains.

“It became crystal clear when we started touring again after Covid lockdowns: we went to tour the US. Because you’re playing big venues, you hire a big bus and you have a big team and then it’s a vicious cycle, for nothing except to fit the machinery.”

Aboard the Ninnog, named for a medieval Breton proto-feminist saint, the Tiersens have stripped back their equipment and touring costs and therefore the pressure to perform in big-earning venues.

“We have our home with us and we don’t need hotels,” Tiersen says. “Actually, all we need is wind and food, and we can even fish when we want to. There is no economic pressure. And my job is to make music and to share it with people, not to make money. That’s not the life I choose.”

Instead, aside from a few fixed dates beginning in Cork, Ninnog will stop and play wherever the Tiersens can reach and are invited; they’re open to invitations to pop-up gigs and these have already begun to materialise.

“In Ireland, our first stop was Baltimore, but then people from Cape Clear contacted us and so I think we will play there if the wind permits it,” Tiersen says.

“That’s really what the tour is about too, just sharing with people. I’m not really a fan of the stage; I’m really embarrassed by it coming between me and the audience. I just want to have fun and meet people and share music with them.”