Book Review: Hazel Gaynor's The Last Lifeboat is a gripping read - full of visceral detail

Historical fiction is the genre of this page-turner set during the Second World War. It is inspired by a true story, the sinking of British evacuee ship, SS City of Benares, in the middle of the Atlantic on September 17, 1940, from which there were some survivors.

Survival is the name of the game for Alice, a safe and serious school teacher who wants to do something worthwhile for the war effort and signs up to be an escort, helping to evacuate British children to Canada, away from the ravages of Hitler’s campaign.

Alice couldn’t have chosen a more dangerous and eventful role. She and a number of children as well as a few men find themselves marooned on a lifeboat after the SS Carlisle is attacked by a Nazi U-boat. They are adrift in the storm-ridden Atlantic.

About half of the book is given over to the eight gruelling days at sea that Alice and the others endure. There is a real ring of authenticity about the terrifying ordeal to which they are subjected. As well as storms, there is a sighting of a ship at one stage, only for it to disappear. Food is rationed and the very limited supply of drinking water is a cause for concern.

The conditions induce almost madness. One child becomes seriously ill. What is astonishing about the other children is how resilient they are and how capable they are of seeing wonder in the world, even in hostile conditions. But as they clock up negative experiences, even they are flattened by their circumstances.

Meanwhile, back on land, Lily, a widowed mother-of-two, has a choice to make but both options are stark. She can keep her children in England and accept the threat of German bombs and invasion, or risk them being torpedoed on their voyage.

The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor

Lily feels lost without her husband, Peter, her childhood sweetheart and rock. The suspected nature of his death is a source of gossip for the neighbours. But Lily is the only one who knew about Peter’s ‘troubles’. His father was badly affected by the First World War and took it out on his son. Peter hated war as a result.

While most Second World War novels and films zone in on the men who bravely fight the enemy, this novel is something of a departure in that it deals with issues such as desertion, failed medical examinations, conscientious objecting and a fatal accident while training.

Alice’s brother, Walter, is a conscientious objector and has to weather the snide comments of those who think he is being cowardly. Even his own mother finds shame in her son’s stance.

She is an unpleasant woman who is also unkind towards Alice. Then there’s the other daughter, Kitty, who becomes pregnant by a married man. This must be kept secret from the mother who couldn’t live with the scandal.

When Lily receives the news that only her daughter (who ended up on another lifeboat) has survived the sinking of the SS Carlisle, the reader is actually quite relieved because we know more than Lily.

But there is the terrifying knowledge that the lifeboat Alice is on is unaccounted for. Lily has a deep primal sense that her son is alive and does all in her power to try and prove her hunch. She is appalled by the ‘rules of convoy’ that mean ships in convoy can’t attempt a rescue when U-boats are in the area.

This is a gripping read, full of visceral detail about the constraints and humiliations of existing on a lifeboat at the mercy of the elements. Not to mention the unpredictability of the moods of those on board.