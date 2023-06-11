Book Review: Aoife Barry's Social Capital mixes personal experience with reportage

In a brilliant feature for New York magazine earlier this year, Skippy Dies author Paul Murray willingly dived into the metaverse to ask who is still inside. As the subdeck explains, he was searching for friends in Mark Zuckerberg’s deserted fantasyland.

He had moved to a “fancy East Coast college town” in the US to teach for a semester, but, finding the social side of things difficult, he willingly put on the Meta Quest headset to go inside a virtual world where all the avatars have no legs. Not to spoil the piece, but what he finds leaves him empty and yet, he repeatedly goes back for more.

By the end, and back in Dublin, he writes: “Being in a [real] room full of friendly faces is almost overwhelming.” It was the search for connection that led Murray into the metaverse — reading Aoife Barry’s Social Capital, that’s what she was looking for when she first discovered the internet in the 1990s and early 2000s.

And like Murray, when she found herself living a bit of an isolated life in Kildare after college, it was to the online world that she turned, though in her case, it was Mighty Boosh messageboards. “I was able to have some sense of me and who I was outside of work and the small town I was living in,” she writes.

Social Capital is a mix of personal experience — indeed in the first couple of pages, Barry writes of how she and the internet have grown alongside each other — reportage, and chronicling of the last 15 years or so of the mostly bad and ugly side of social media.

A journalist, broadcaster, and writer living in Dublin, originally from Cork, Barry has seen the capital remade in the image of big tech.

Social Capital by Aoife Barry

In the final section of her debut book, she takes on the well-worn literary role of flaneuse, walking the streets of a city transformed, passing Twitter’s offices here, Meta’s HQ there.

In the inner city, in the heart of the docklands’ ‘success’, she talks to one of the residents in a row of six terraced houses surrounded by a college, apartments, restaurants, shops, businesses, cafes, and hotels.

As the developments skyrocketed around him, he says: “There’s been times where it’s been like a talcum powder factory with the amount of dust.” Barry leaves us wondering what sort of Dublin City is being (re)built in 2023.

The centrepiece of Social Capital is Barry retelling, for the first time, her and five other women’s experience of being harassed online over a number of years by a man she doesn’t name, calling him BOD. Every detail is awful — the day he is jailed, in 2019, is the culmination of seven years of abuse.

Barry explains: “I didn’t know BOD, what he looked like, where he lived, what he intended. I only knew how I felt when I received his emails, which was uncomfortable, harassed, on edge, weirded out. His emails made me realise that I was being watched.”

Elsewhere, Barry talks to the Ryans, a family who were racially abused when they featured in an ad for a German retailer; to a former moderator tired of explaining his experience of what it’s like being subjected to horrific content, whether images or comments; to the activist Aoife Martin, about her experience of transphobia; and to influencers who have to deal with a certain kind of backlash every time they post on Instagram.

Barry gives a decade-long record of image-based sexual abuse, cyberbullying, and online hate.

By the end, you find yourself wondering why any of us are still logging on. Is it still in search of connection? Is it even worth it anymore?