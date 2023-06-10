TV and Streaming Highlights: Dúirt Bean Liom explores love and marriage; the Champions' League Final

Netflix, Thursday
Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology wisely skipped the pandemic. As it returns after four years, can it still speak to viewers? Actors in the five new episodes include Aaron Paul, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Monica Dolan. The episode called DEMON 79 is set in Northern England in 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. And the JOAN IS AWFUL episode features an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.
Prime Video, Friday
Jeremy, Richard and James head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of. This epic 1400-mile journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.