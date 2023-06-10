TV and Streaming Highlights: Dúirt Bean Liom explores love and marriage; the Champions' League Final

Saturday

Cruthaím

TG4, 3.55pm

Can we break with tradition and breathe new life into a sean-nós song?

This short documentary follows four young people, Áine Ní Fhearraigh, Eibhlín Ní Mháirtín, Neasa Nic Dhonncha, and Sorcha Ní Lorcáin as they embark on a musical journey together to put a sean-nós song into the context of 2023.

With the help of their mentors, rapper Oisín Mac and music producer Vúdú (Aaron Ó Súilleabháin) they create a new sean-nós X hip-hop song. They are going against sean-nós tradition to make their mark and bring young people along with them.

Sport

Champions League Final, RTÉ 2, 7pm: Peter Collins is joined by Liam Brady, Richie Sadlier, and Shay Given for live coverage of Manchester City v Inter Milan from Istanbul. Commentary from Darragh Maloney and Ronnie Whelan. KO 8pm

Annika

BBC One, 9.30pm

The team is called in when writer Cara Gibson is found dead under a bridge. Her books ruined careers and left a lot of lives in tatters, but which of these people would be driven to murder?

Sunday

Back From The Brink

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Derek Mooney goes on a journey across Europe to find out how smart human intervention can bring Europe’s wildlife ‘Back from the Brink’.

Clean Sweep

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Shelly tries to change her fingerprints, while the investigation in London is developing new leads despite political pressure to close the case. New witnesses give descriptions of the suspect that may point to Shelly.

Sport

Sunday Game Live, RTÉ2, 1pm Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage of Clare v Limerick in the Munster Hurling Final from TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Commentary from Marty Morrissey. Throw-in 2pm

Monday

Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland

BBC Two, 9pm

Tensions rise as the police and army infiltrate paramilitary organisations to gain intelligence. No-one can be trusted as fear and suspicion run rife.

Tony Connelly: A Hidden History

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Journalist Tony Connelly takes a break from his role as Europe Editor to return to his native Ireland. Armed with a few fading photos and a handful of family stories, he sets out to uncover the astonishing life of his grandfather, Michael Connelly, a constable in the highly controversial Royal Irish Constabulary during the War of Independence, and later a sergeant in Northern Ireland’s newly formed — and mainly Protestant — police force.

The Shelter: Animal SOS; Rollo, fka Scruffy, gets a new lease on life; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ One

Tuesday

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 7pm

A new arrival at the shelter is one-year-old Scruffy (now Rollo), who was picked up as a stray and brought in by a member of the public. He gets a new name and it’s easy to see why.

Ros na Rún

TG4, 8.30pm

Mack pleads his innocence, but soon realises it is pointless when there is overwhelming evidence proving he was at the warehouse. Not knowing what else to do, a distraught Mack makes a drastic decision. Malachaí discovers who spiked his drink, and wants justice. Manus, suspicious of Conall as it is, discovers another unsettling piece of information. What could this be?

Ghosts USA

BBC One, Tuesday, 11.25pm

The ghosts try to help Sam and Jay protect their home from the neighborhood kids who annually vandalise the house on Halloween.

Wednesday

Dúirt Bean Liom

TG4, 8.30pm

This programme explores the world of dating today, heartache and loneliness, the excitement of marriage, and the other important relationships that foster love and affection. We meet Síomha Nic Aonghusa, a musician and comedian, who is ploughing through the wild seas of dating life as a young woman in today’s world. It is said that there is no cure for love but marriage and Étáin Ní Churraoin is preparing for her big day with her sister Máire. We meet renowned writer, Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, who gives an account of the many twists and turns in life and in relational matters in her experience to date.

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC One, 9pm

It’s Week 4, and the remaining sewers create zero-waste trousers, upcycle tote bags and repurpose crochet blankets in Reduce, Reuse and Recycle week.

Thursday

All Fired Up

RTÉ One, 7pm

Chef Nico Reynolds is back at the grill to cook up a brand-new batch of tantalising BBQ recipes to get us all fired up about cooking outdoors again this summer.

Men’s Sheds

TG4, 8pm

Members of An Cheathrú Rua shed are delighted to assist endangered wildlife, while in Cloich Cheann Fhaola, the men gather the first honey harvest from the bees they keep at the shed. In Corr na Móna, the men put the finishing touches to an old bicycle for the annual charity ride. While in Dublin, shed members navigate their way up the River Liffey for their own annual charity event, before they close off the year by marking a very special birthday.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Adventurer Bear Grylls discovers the stories behind the top secret documents hidden in his grandfather’s wartime trunk and is delighted by a Scottish royal connection.

Catherine Tate in Queen of Oz; Friday, 9.30pm; BBC One

Friday

Croí an Chlub

TG4, 7.30pm

The stories of four very different GAA clubs as they compete, battle for honours, and strive to survive as they return to play in 2021.

This week, Mícheál Breathnach face their first real challenge, Róisín returns to her own club Naomh Muire, Naomh Abán play last season’s U21 semi-final as well as some bad luck for Roundtowers camogie team.

Queen of Oz

BBC One, 9.30pm

Sitcom. Princess Georgiana aka Georgie, unwanted spare to the British throne, arrives in Australia, kicking and screaming with her new staff. Developed by and starring Catherine Tate.

Sport

International Soccer, RTÉ2, 7pm Greece v Republic of Ireland at the OPAP Arena, Athens. KO 7.45pm

Streaming

Black Mirror

Netflix, Thursday

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology wisely skipped the pandemic. As it returns after four years, can it still speak to viewers? Actors in the five new episodes include Aaron Paul, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Monica Dolan. The episode called DEMON 79 is set in Northern England in 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. And the JOAN IS AWFUL episode features an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

Prime Video, Friday

Jeremy, Richard and James head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of. This epic 1400-mile journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.