Book Review: Aoife Barry looks at Rebecca F Kuang's Yellowface

“The night I watch Athena Liu die, we’re celebrating her TV deal with Netflix.” So begins the timely, compelling novel Yellowface, the fifth from the Chinese-born, American-based wunderkind RF (Rebecca) Kuang. In this contemporary literary thriller, a young writer’s death serves as a means to explore plagiarism, jealousy, and cultural appropriation in the book world.

Kuang (26), the award-winning author of The Poppy War series and Babel, brings us the protagonist Juniper (June) Hayward, a white author in her twenties who is friends-slash-frenemies with Athena Liu, a young Asian-American writer. The ambitious pair kicked off their careers at the same time, but it’s Athena who has become “stupidly, ridiculously successful”. Jealous June suspects some of Liu’s success is down to the fact she is “diverse enough” for the publishing industry, and feels that she’s lost out as a result.

When Athena dies in a freak accident while celebrating the aforementioned Netflix deal, June is the only witness. After calling 911, she steals Athena’s latest unseen manuscript draft, and passes it off as her own. How she tries to justify this act of thievery — including publishing it under the ambiguous name Juniper Song — sees Kuang take cues from Patricia Highsmith’s classic The Talented Mr Ripley. After stealing the manuscript, June is a mixture of anxious and cocky, but as the novel progresses she’s faced with the consequences of her outré actions.

Cleverly, the first-person perspective means that readers stay close to June’s point of view, which ensures we too can be manipulated by her. We see Athena entirely through June’s eyes, and though we begin to recognise June is an unreliable narrator, it’s easy to fall into the trap of agreeing with her version of the truth. But Kuang ensures that things aren’t entirely binary in Yellowface — she allows June and Athena to be flawed humans rather than clichés, though June is obviously more monstrous.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

June slips easily into victimhood. Even when she experiences a pang of guilt, she comes up with a way of justifying her behaviour. This tension makes things compelling, particularly during the sequences where it seems like she is going to be caught out.

One of the overarching themes in Yellowface is race. In creating a white protagonist who has stolen a book — set in China — that was originally penned by an Asian American author, Kuang is able to unpick how white authors can wrongly assume diversity is ‘taking’ something from them, and how Asian writers in particular can be targeted by pernicious racism disguised as ‘concern’. She is skilled at tucking criticisms of imperialism and capitalism into her work. She also deftly tackles the impetus behind, and consequences of, cancel culture and Twitter mobs.

One of the most interesting elements of Yellowface is its insight into the realities of the publishing industry. One would wonder what Kuang’s own publisher thinks of her brutal honesty. It’s a rare glimpse inside a competitive industry that often looks more glamorous than it is.

Kuang’s previous books were firmly in the fantasy genre, but as outlandish as some of Yellowface is — including the method by which Athena dies — it still feels rooted in reality. Any weak spots come just before the book’s ending, where the reader might wonder where things are heading. But Kuang rounds off the novel by ramping up the action and taking a cinematic approach to the denouement.

A satisfying, satirical and clever read, Yellowface is a whip-smart interrogation of publishing in the 2020s, as well as an exploration of toxic female friendship, and a condemnation of the way people can deny their own racism.