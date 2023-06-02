Marquee, Musgrave Park and Iron Maiden: 15 of June's big gigs

DOSE Weekender

June Bank Holiday Weekend, venues in Cork

Local music and culture collective DOSE present a full DIY weekend of culture, including a Friday night gig including dancehall Gaelgóir Ushmush at An Spailpín Fánach, afternoon events with Dublin zine newsstand The Ecliptic of Culture, and a Sunday night of guest DJ sets at Barrack Street's Mr Bradley's. More info at @dosecork on Instagram.

Roger Doyle performs at the NCH on Saturday

Roger Doyle

Saturday June 3, National Concert Hall Studio, Dublin

In a special presentation with Foggy Notions, Ireland's trailblazing composer performs in the intimate surrounds of the NCH's studio venue.

Ronan Kealy aka Junior Brother; plays at the Cork Opera House Green Room, Saturday night

Junior Brother and Mantua

Saturday June 3, Cork Opera House Green Room

While Cork gig auteur Seanie Buttons has yet to reveal his face to gig-goers, he curates a good gig - Kerry folk iconoclast Junior Brother performs solo, while Cork-based singer and songwriter Elaine Malone performs under her Mantua mantle.

Aitch performing on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena - he comes to the Marquee on Wednesday June 7

Aitch

Wednesday June 7, Live at the Marquee, Cork

Mancunian crossover hip-hop sensation Aitch very nearly wasn't a star at all - his buddy uploaded a video of him casually freestyling, and was about to get the whole thing deleted until he saw it reached 10,000 views - chart success and a deal with Capitol Records followed.

The Wu-Tang Clan, pictured in the 2000s: hit the 3Arena with Nas on Friday June 9

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Friday June 9, 3Arena, Dublin

A double-header of iconic '90s US hip-hop stops in Dublin while on a world co-headlining tour - East Coast hero Nas teams up with members of the Wu-Tang Clan collective, considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time.

Olly Murs: taking Marquee-goers for a dance on Friday June 9. Photo Credit: Edward Cooke

Olly Murs

Friday June 9, Live at the Marquee, Cork

Having long ensconced himself in the UK pop and light-entertainment ranks after debuting on former reality-show juggernaut X-Factor, Olly Murs busts out the hits.

Dominic Phillips, Paul Noonan and David Geraghty of Bell X1 in Cork to promote their appearance at Live at The Marquee with a full and electric band, with special guests Soda Blonde on Saturday June 10. Pic; Larry Cummins

Bell X1

Saturday June 10, Live at the Marquee, Cork

25 years into their body of work - including an album as indie five-piece Juniper, including one Damien Rice - and one of Irish music's great survivors are playing tunes from new album 'Merciful Hour'. Support from Soda Blonde.

George Ezra: riding Shotgun to the Marquee on June 11

George Ezra

Sunday June 11, Musgrave Park, Cork

English pop singer-songwriter hits the Marquee in support of newest album 'Gold Rush Kid', and five years after breakthrough single 'Shotgun'.

Matty Healy of The 1975 onstage at the 3Arena in Dublin: playing Musgrave Park on Tuesday June 13

The 1975

Tuesday June 13, Musgrave Park, Cork

Matty Healy and The 1975 are on the road to mark over two decades together, having started as teens, and in support of 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Christy Moore pays his annual visit to the Marquee on Saturday June 17.

Christy Moore

Saturday June 17, Live at the Marquee, Cork

The Irish living folk legend's annual residency at the Marquee continues, unbroken since its inception in 2005 - as usual, there'll be no support act, and the man himself will be putting in a long show.

The Waterboys; heading for the Marquee on June 18.

The Waterboys

Sunday June 18, Live at the Marquee, Cork

Mike Scott and his current crew of collaborators hit the big top on Monahan Road - newer albums have reflected an interest in electronica, while a covid-era box set has collected the story of the band's 'Fisherman's Blues'-era lineup. Support from David Kitt.

Rod Stewart: plays two of his final gigs at the Marquee on June 20 and 21.

Rod Stewart

Tuesday June 20 & Wednesday 21, Live at the Marquee, Cork

Scottish singer and songwriter Rod Stewart is retiring from the big stages - promising to resurface in folk clubs as a solo act in his dotage - so this will be among the last chances to catch all the hits in an arena setting.

Kodaline: playing Musgrave Park on June 23.

Kodaline

Friday June 23, Musgrave Park, Cork

Pop-rock radio regulars headline at the home of rugby in Cork.

Iron Maiden play Dublin on June 24

Iron Maiden

Saturday June 24, 3Arena, Dublin

British heavy metal heroes return to the 3Arena, and alongside the usual hits - The Number of the Beast, Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter, etc - they'll be performing tunes from most recent studio album Senjutsu.

Peter Gabriel: playing June 25 at 3Arena in Dublin

Peter Gabriel

Sunday June 25, 3Arena, Dublin

Prog-rock icon turned pop iconoclast performs tunes from independently-released new album i/o - as well as digging into a peerless catalogue of boundary-pushing music.