Marquee, Musgrave Park and Iron Maiden: 15 of June's big gigs

Local music and culture collective DOSE present a full DIY weekend of culture, including a Friday night gig including dancehall Gaelgóir Ushmush at An Spailpín Fánach, afternoon events with Dublin zine newsstand The Ecliptic of Culture, and a Sunday night of guest DJ sets at Barrack Street's Mr Bradley's. More info at @dosecork on Instagram.
In a special presentation with Foggy Notions, Ireland's trailblazing composer performs in the intimate surrounds of the NCH's studio venue.
While Cork gig auteur Seanie Buttons has yet to reveal his face to gig-goers, he curates a good gig - Kerry folk iconoclast Junior Brother performs solo, while Cork-based singer and songwriter Elaine Malone performs under her Mantua mantle.
Mancunian crossover hip-hop sensation Aitch very nearly wasn't a star at all - his buddy uploaded a video of him casually freestyling, and was about to get the whole thing deleted until he saw it reached 10,000 views - chart success and a deal with Capitol Records followed.
A double-header of iconic '90s US hip-hop stops in Dublin while on a world co-headlining tour - East Coast hero Nas teams up with members of the Wu-Tang Clan collective, considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time.
Having long ensconced himself in the UK pop and light-entertainment ranks after debuting on former reality-show juggernaut X-Factor, Olly Murs busts out the hits.
25 years into their body of work - including an album as indie five-piece Juniper, including one Damien Rice - and one of Irish music's great survivors are playing tunes from new album 'Merciful Hour'. Support from Soda Blonde.
English pop singer-songwriter hits the Marquee in support of newest album 'Gold Rush Kid', and five years after breakthrough single 'Shotgun'.
Matty Healy and The 1975 are on the road to mark over two decades together, having started as teens, and in support of 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.
The Irish living folk legend's annual residency at the Marquee continues, unbroken since its inception in 2005 - as usual, there'll be no support act, and the man himself will be putting in a long show.
Mike Scott and his current crew of collaborators hit the big top on Monahan Road - newer albums have reflected an interest in electronica, while a covid-era box set has collected the story of the band's 'Fisherman's Blues'-era lineup. Support from David Kitt.
Scottish singer and songwriter Rod Stewart is retiring from the big stages - promising to resurface in folk clubs as a solo act in his dotage - so this will be among the last chances to catch all the hits in an arena setting.
Pop-rock radio regulars headline at the home of rugby in Cork.
British heavy metal heroes return to the 3Arena, and alongside the usual hits - The Number of the Beast, Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter, etc - they'll be performing tunes from most recent studio album Senjutsu.
Prog-rock icon turned pop iconoclast performs tunes from independently-released new album i/o - as well as digging into a peerless catalogue of boundary-pushing music.