Samantha Jones is back: Kim Cattrall to reprise Sex and the City role in And Just Like That

Kim Cattrall is reportedly returning to play the role of Samantha in one scene of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

According to Variety, the actor shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast. Cattrall has spoken of tension between herself and star Sarah Jessica Parker and was not included in the first season of the new series.

In the first season of And Just Like That, which brings back Parker and original stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, Cattrall’s character had moved to London and was distant from the group after a disagreement. The new scene will see her have a phone conversation with Parker.

The report also suggests that Cattrall was dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field who wasn’t part of And Just Like That season one after a scheduling clash with her work on Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Field told the Guardian she was “up in arms that [Kim Cattrall] didn’t go” but added that she understood “that was personal with her, and it doesn’t matter now”.

The pair also worked together on Cattrall’s upcoming Netflix show Glamorous.

After six seasons of the hit HBO show and two feature-length movies, Cattrall turned down the chance to reprise her character for a third film which was consequently cancelled.

And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall told Variety in 2022. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

She also added: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

In 2017, she also spoke of tension between herself and Parker. “I think she could’ve been nicer,” she said to Piers Morgan. “I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.” The following year, Parker said she was “heartbroken” by her comments.

When the spin-off was announced, Parker also addressed Cattrall’s absence. “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” she said. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

And Just Like That became a major hit for HBO Max, before it was recently called Max, when it premiered in December 2021. While reviews were mixed, it was the service’s most watched premiere to date.

Cattrall has most recently been seen on How I Met My Father and the Robert De Niro comedy About My Father.

The second season is set to begin in June.