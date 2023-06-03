TV and Streaming Highlights: Back from the Brink looks at the fight to preserve Europe's wildlife

SATURDAY

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

While trying to protect genetically engineered dinosaurs, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing uncover a conspiracy. Action sequel, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

Ancient Egypt by Train with Alice Roberts

Channel 4, 9.10pm

Professor Alice Roberts explores the world's oldest and greatest civilisation by train. The four-part series starts at the very end of the Ancient Egyptian empire in Alexandria, where the Romans came to take control, and travels back in time, heading south to Cairo, Luxor and Aswan.

Lionel Messi: Destiny

BBC1, 10.20pm

Aged 35 and at his fifth World Cup, Qatar 2022 was Messi's last chance to lift the only major trophy to have eluded him. Includes behind-the-scenes footage uncovers the evolution of Messi from a shy and quiet goal scorer to an inspiring leader.

Sport

GAA: Minor Hurling Championship All-Ireland final, 3.30pm TG4; Tyrone v Armagh, throw-in 7pm, RTÉ2

FA Cup: Manchester City v Manchester United, 3pm BBC and UTV

SUNDAY

Back from the Brink

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

From the return of the Wolf to Rome to turning the Swedish Moose into a TV star, nature conservationists throughout Europe are fighting back, and delivering remarkable results, in the fight to protect Europe's wildlife and biodiversity. Our planet is paying the price for generations of environmental mismanagement, but in this new series Derek Mooney goes on a journey across Europe to find out how smart human intervention can bring Europe's wildlife ‘Back from the Brink’

Spy in the Ocean

BBC One, 7pm

An amazing new generation of spy creatures set out to explore the ocean, encountering the ingenious animals that call this habitat their home. In the first edition, the largest and most ambitious spy creature ever built has a close encounter with the owners of the largest brains on the planet: sperm whales. As well as spy octopus, we meet spy hermit crab and spy macaque.

Britain's Got Talent Final

UTV, 7.30pm

Will any of this year's Golden Buzzer acts — Chickenshed, Gamal John, Ghetto Kids, Malakai Bayoh, MB14, Olivia Lynes or Unity — triumph this evening, or will another act pip them all to the post?

Sport

GAA: Comórtas PeilE na Gaeltachta Senior Men’s Semi final, 5.30pm and 7.15pm. Both TG4; Mayo v Louth in Castlebar. Throw-in 2pm, Donegal v Derry in Ballybofey, throw-in 4pm, both RTÉ2

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

BBC Two, 9pm

In 1980, republican prisoners in HM Prison Maze, as well as three inmates at Armagh Women's Prison, refused to eat. The hunger strike of 1981, during which IRA member Bobby Sands died, remains the most notorious example. Here, the protests are retold through the eyes of three women, who discuss why prisoners felt it was the only way they had to fight back against then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's policies.

Love Island

Virgin2, 9pm

Maya Jama welcomes a new batch of wannabes to the luxurious Majorcan villa.

La La Land

TG4, 9.30pm

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist and an actress fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future. Stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Sport

GAA: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Men’s Junior final, 11.55pm, Senior Ladies Final, 1.45pm, Men’s Senior Final, 3.40pm. TG4

Ireland Premier Division: Cork City v Bohemians, 5pm LOITV

TUESDAY

The British Soap Awards 2023

UTV, 8pm

A lot of eyes are going to be on the host, Phillip Schofield, who has unexpectedly found himself in the news over the past few weeks, culminating in the announcement that he was stepping down as co-presenter of This Morning.

Faraway Fields: Episode one sees Cork fisherman, Johnny Walsh catapulted onto a wooden boat of the West Coast of Africa in overexploited Gambian fishing waters; Wednesday, 9.30pm, RTÉ 1

WEDNESDAY

Dúirt Bean Liom

TG4, 8.30pm

13 women from different generations, with extensive life experience, give their perspective on major personal issues.Grian Ní Dháimhín gives an insight into the inequality around them in Srath Bán from a very young age. Get an account of how Nadia Dobrianska's life has changed, after the biggest war in Europe in the last 70 years. And meet Maura Harrington, a woman fighting for her environment and trying to fight climate change.

Faraway Fields

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

An Irish farmer, forester and fisherman experience life in some of the most challenging conditions on earth, as they find out if they have what it takes to live off the land and sea in other countries. Episode one sees Cork fisherman, Johnny Walsh board a wooden boat of the West Coast of Africa in overexploited Gambian fishing waters. Here he navigates the precarious food supply of the community of Tanji and other coastal Gambian communities whose dwindling fish stocks forces them to take perilous sea journeys to escape to Europe and beyond.

THURSDAY

Men’s Sheds

TG4, 8pm

In Kerry the members of the Cahersiveen shed tour local sights and landmarks while the Daingean Uí Chúis shed works at maintaining the Famine Graveyard. In An Cheathrú Rua in County Galway, Máirtín tells us how his friends in the shed have helped him to cope with his recent cancer diagnosis.

Davina McCall's Pill Revolution

Channel 4, 9pm

She's previously tackled the menopause, and now Davina McCall is turning her attention to another issue affecting women's health — birth control. Davina sets out to investigate the myths and misconceptions surrounding 'the pill', and asks whether women are getting the support and information they need.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

When she took on the role of the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two series of Netflix hit The Crown, Claire Foy did some research into the monarch's life — and she enjoyed the experience so much, she's now keen to learn more about her own ancestors. It's a journey that begins with her maternal grandfather, who speaks about his Irish roots and directs her to the military barracks where her great, great grandparents lived.

FRIDAY

Der Pass

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

New. A string of mysterious murders on both sides of the Germany-Austria border shocks the region

Sport

Ireland Premier Division: Cork City v Dundalk, 7.45pm LOITV

Saint X: bowing on Disney+ this week

STREAMING

Arnold

Netflix, from Wed

3-part documentary. Arnold Schwarzenegger, born in 1947 to strict Catholic parents, always pushed himself to succeed. He began bodybuilding at 14 and won four Mr Universe and seven Mr Olympia titles. His success took him to America, where his movie career began. Then, he turned to politics, spending two terms as California's governor. He's also a businessman whose ventures made him a millionaire before he turned 25.

Saint X

Disney+, from Wed

5-part drama. Claire was just seven years old when her elder sister Alison vanished on the last night of a family holiday in the Caribbean. Claire is now living in New York and getting on with her life — until a chance encounter with one of the accused kick-starts an obsession with needing to know exactly what happened to her sibling. Stars Alycia Debnam-Carey and West Duchovny (daughter of Tea Leoni and David Duchovny).

The Crowded Room

Apple TV+, from Fri

Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan who, while living in Manhattan during the summer of 1979, commits a terrible act. He then slowly offers disturbing details of his life during interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).