Quarter Block Party is back: Cork festival reveals lineup for July edition

Cork music and arts festival Quarter Block Party returns after its covid-induced hiatus and has revealed its roster for the 2023 event.

Running from July 14–16, the festival kicks off in the St Luke's area, with the Chapel at Griffith College Cork playing host to ambient music from Jane Deasy and Muireann Levis, as well as a full-band set from Leeside experimentalist Ana Palindrome and collaborators - while a limited-capacity gig at Live at St Luke's hosts Flowers at Night and songwriter Elaine Malone's Mantua project.