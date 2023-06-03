Radio Highlights: Dave Fanning talks to Noel Gallagher in a 2FM special

SATURDAY

Movies and Musicals, Live LyricFM, 1pm: Soprano Celine Byrne and pianist Niall Kinsella, live at Bloom gardening festival at Dublin's Phoenix Park, with renditions of film favourites.

My Tunes, LyricFM, 5.30pm: To mark the 100th birthday of one of Ireland’s finest harpists, Sheila Larchet Cuthbert, an episode of My Tunes, from 2012, featuring an interview with Aedín Gormley and some of her favourite songs.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: Maestro Duncan Ward makes his Metropolitan Opera New York debut conducting Julie Taymor’s family-friendly production of Mozart's Magic Flute.

SUNDAY

Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6.30pm: Morning, Noon and Night — Revisited: Returning for a new three-part series Regan Hutchins joins old friends and makes new ones as he hears how we're spending our mornings, noons and nights.

Spoken Stories: Creatures of the Earth, RTÉ 1, 7pm: 'Information for Birth Mothers' by Louise Kennedy stretches across 1980s Ireland into the present. It rips open elemental, heart-wrenching and life-changing consequences of unplanned pregnancy, motherhood, love, losing and longing. Read by Cathy Belton.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

An Ríordánach, R na G, 9.15am: The first programme in a mini-series on the life and controversial work of Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin.

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30am and 7.30pm: Esteemed Irish actor Ciarán Hinds returns with a new series of stories for children, written by Philip Davison.

Dave Fanning and Noel Gallagher, 2FM, 2pm: Veteran music broadcaster hangs out with Oasis man Noel Gallagher, including a new interview, flashbacks to previous chats, and some of the singer's favourite songs.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Revisiting the 'Behan at 100' special — a celebration of all things Brendan Behan with historian Donal Fallon, playwright and director Peter Sheridan, and musicians Daoirí Farrell, Anne Buckley, and Macdara Yeates.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: On this week’s dive into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: Into Paradise in 1990 Fanning Session; Gemma Hayes in Studio 8 in 2005; and this year's session from Clara Tracey.

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Something Happens guitarist Ray Harmon looks at the work of composer and music producer Hans Zimmer.

WEDNESDAY

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Heading to the EcoUnesco Young Environmentalist Awards to meet the young people taking a stand for nature in their homes and schools.

THURSDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: The Solas Quartet perform today's Full Score concert from the National String Quartet Foundation.

Beo ón gCuan, R na G, 7pm: The first programme in this series of live concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal with the best of traditional groups — starting with Téada.

Carthanacht Chlíodhna, R na G, 8.30pm: The first episode in a comedy-drama series set in a charity shop in a small rural town — Clíodhna is the formidable shop manager, hell-bent on winning the All-Ireland Charity Shop Championship.

FRIDAY

Bladhaire, R na G, 3pm: Áine Ní Bhreisleáin broadcasts live from Féile na Gealaí in Ráth Chairn in Co Meath today, with live music from featured artists.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Introducing three young musicians, winners of the RDS Music Bursary: pianist Antonia Huang, and violinists Mollie Wrafter and Phoebe White.