Born in Dublin in 1954, the artist's work has been collected by many famous faces including Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro
Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies

Artist Graham Knuttel pictured with some of his work. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 11:20
Maeve Lee

Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel has died.

In a post to Facebook, the artist's family said that he passed away peacefully over the weekend.

Known for his large wooden sculptures, the Dublin-born artist later moved to painting. His pieces are easily recognisable and his work has been collected by many famous faces including Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and more.

Knuttel was born in Dublin in 1954.

In a post to Facebook, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we write to let you know that Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th of May, 2023, surrounded by his family.

"You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art — that is to say, boldly and without reserve. He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

"We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection."

Graham Knuttel
