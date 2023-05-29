Succession finale: Winners and losers as we say goodbye to the ruthless Roy family

It’s game over for Roy division as Succession finally reaches its long-anticipated finale. But who among the Roy family has come out on top as the world’s most buzzed-about show ends? And did the series live up to the hoopla surrounding its fourth and final season? Cancel your private jet and call off that board meeting, as we bring you the winners and losers from the conclusion of Succession.

Kendall Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The ‘chosen one’, as Kendall saw himself, was finally following in his father’s footsteps. Having worked throughout the season to outflank dotcom weirdo Lukas Matsson – imagine Mark Zuckerberg crossed with a serial killer – Kendall thought all his ships were coming in after Shiv went over to his side. He had seven votes on the Waystar Royco board - against Matsson’s six. He could finally step into his dad’s footsteps – taking up a job promised to him when he was seven.

But a 90-minute finale meant there was time for one final betrayal. It was courtesy of Shiv, who voted with Matsson – because she knew Kendall would be a terrible custodian of their dad’s legacy. In his final scene, Kendall sat on a bench, watching the waves and gazing into a void. The poor little rich kid had never looked so hollowed out.

Verdict: Loser

Roman Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Roman had single-handedly tried to demolish American democracy by attempting to have Jeryd Mencken elected president. But the middle Roy's high jinks at Waystar’s Fox New-esque ATN had backfired, with mobs taking to the streets – and beating Roman to a pulp.

He had come out of the valley of darkness battered and bruised – but also perhaps changed. His hunger to go toe-to-toe with Kendall and Shiv had vanished. Fleeing to his mother’s compound in Barbados, he wasn’t happy, exactly. And he saw his life flash in front of him when his former lover, Gerri, turned up at Waystar. But compared to Kendall, he had walked away with some of his humanity restored.

Verdict: Winner

Shiv Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

She had been so close to becoming Matsson’s representative on Earth. But then Matsson confessed to Shiv’s estranged husband Tom that Logan’s only daughter had too much to say for herself. Matsson was alarmed that she had rushed in to advise him regarding his inflated subscriber numbers in India. He didn’t need a partner – he wanted a subordinate. Shiv could have worked the situation to her advantage, going in as a supplicant and establishing her power base. But she had shown her hand to Lukas and lost her place in Waystar and her relationship with Kendall.

Verdict: Loser

Tom Wambsgans

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

All hail the Tomlette. Shiv’s husband has been happy to play the part of human doormat throughout Succession – whether in his marriage to Shiv or as part of Waystar (remember how happy he was to go to prison because of his part in the cover-up at the Cruises division?). But the dogsbody had the last bark, with Matsson seeing in the servile Tom a CEO with whom he could work. He gave Tom the job he had promised Shiv – on the understanding that Tom would be a shock absorber soaking up all the hate as Matsson gutted Daystar. A poisoned chalice – from which Tom was only too happy to glug.

Verdict: Winner

Cousin Greg

Nicholas Braun as Greg

“I got you,” said Tom in a rare demonstration of empathy at the end of Succession. He was speaking to Greg, who had expected to be fired from his $200,000 job as an assistant after the GoJo takeover of Waystar. He had doomed himself using Google Translate to eavesdrop on the Swedes and share with Kendall the bombshell that Matsson was going to pass on Shiv as CEO. He and Tom scuffled - but their bromance endured. In the end, Greg could afford to smile when everyone else was crying or staring at the horizon in shock.

Verdict: Winner

Connor Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

The eldest, ditziest Roy had shackled himself to future American tyrant Jeryd Mencken. Having belatedly dropped out of the race for the White House and endorsed Mencken (albeit after polls had closed), Connor was eyeing a plump ambassador role. As was Willa, who couldn’t wait to see her sugar daddy husband overseas so that she could enjoy their new vast apartment on her own. But Mencken may not become president after all - meaning Connor and Willa were stuck together. She seemed less than thrilled – suggesting trouble lies ahead.

Verdict: Loser

Lukas Matsson

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

When not sending his head of communications blocks of his frozen blood as a token of his affection or rocking existentially horrific hoodies, Matsson has functioned as the moral void at the heart of late-period Succession. He’s every worst dotcom creep cliché made flesh – and clearly regarded Waystar Royco as nothing beyond an empire to be pillaged. He headed off the Roys by turning them against each other, and even after betraying Shiv, could still count on her to betray Kendall. Devoid of humanity, he may not relish his victory – but a victor he is all the same.

Verdict: Winner