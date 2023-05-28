Book Review: Rachel Ingalls' novellas find the surreal in mundanity

A master of the macabre, challenging and subversive, Rachel Ingalls' novellas have a way of drawing you into her alternative universe that is both unsettling and thrilling.

The author of the 1982 novella Mrs Caliban, about an affair between a housewife and a green-skinned acquatic creature, specialises in freaky fiction with a gothic twist. This eccentric collection is as strange as it gets but many of the stories are also grounded in the mundanity of everyday life and provide commentary on ancient and contemporary belief systems. They are invariably not just surreal but subversive.

In Blessed Art Thou, Anselm, a monk, has a mystical encounter. After a one-night stand with the Angel Gabriel, he changes gender and becomes pregnant, losing all interest in matters theological. So far, so weird. But the theme of the tale is empathy.

'He had always imagined that women enjoyed a special kind of freedom because nothing was ever going to be expected of them, but now he saw that they were just as trapped as men. He had to find a husband, and as soon as possible. It didn’t matter whether it was someone he was genuinely fond of ... or a man he didn’t care about at all. Anybody would do, and for the baby’s sake any deception would be justified.'

Anselm's metamorphosis exposes the order's hypocrisy as the head monk declares that its members believe in “God, the Virgin Birth, Christ The Redeemer, the teachings of Mother Church and life everlasting. And that’s damn well it.”

In her black comedy In The Act, we encounter a highly improbable but hilarious tale of infidelity. The novella begins: “As long as Helen was attending her adult education classes twice a week, everything worked out fine: Edgar could have a completely quiet house for his work, or his thinking, or whatever it was.”

No Love Lost: The Selected Novellas of Rachel Ingalls

The “whatever it was” her husband’s been up to in his attic laboratory turns out to be inventing a new form of infidelity. While Edgar keeps his lab locked, Helen secretly has a key, and what she finds in the attic shocks her into action. She confiscates her husband’s homemade sex doll, only to demand her own.

Many of her stories have quasi-religious themes. Her debut novel Theft is a bleak parable about Seth, a starving family man who has been jailed for stealing a loaf of bread and who ends up being nailed to a cross.

In the novella No Love Lost, which gives the collection its title, a family return to their home after a war, finding it wrecked. Ingalls was inspired to write this novella after seeing TV news footage of the 1990s Balkans War.

Born in 1940, she grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where her father was a professor of Sanskrit at Harvard and her mother was a home maker. As a child, she listened intently to radio soaps and “Creature from the Black Lagoon” alongside Euripides and Shakespeare. After graduating from Radcliffe, she spent the summer of 1964 in England and moved there permanently the following year. Her début novella, Theft, appeared in 1970, a book that won her the Authors' Club First Novel Award. Her novella Mrs Caliban was published in 1982 and her book of short stories, Times Like These, in 2005.

Over half a century Ingalls wrote 11 story collections and novellas, to great acclaim, yet she remains almost as mysterious as her writing. She is still relatively unknown, one of the many writers described as 'famous for not being famous.' She died in 2019 after a revival of interest in her amazing, disturbing, and unforgettable work.