Book Review: Remembrance Sunday explores the IRA bombing of Enniskillen

Remembrance Sunday

Darragh McKeon

Penguin, €18.99

This is an emotive, intuitive, contemplative novel. It immediately establishes an intimacy and an intensity. It is deeply felt, serious and confessional. There is a genuine commitment to probing huge issues, and an impressive range to the writing. The first half of the book has the feel of autobiography, the second half is more imaginative. At times the book is very difficult, the subject matter esoteric. McKeon shows a startling, at time’s almost intimidating erudition.

The novel explores the IRA bombing of Enniskillen in 1987 in unexpected and illuminating ways. Though this is an extremely political book, McKeon has no interest in the attribution of blame. He simply does not approach things in that way. There’s a gentleness and a thoughtfulness throughout, a lyricism, a search for meaning. There’s a belief in the power of symbols. There’s a nostalgia and a tenderness for the past.

A deceptively slight, slender book, there is a lot to unpack here, both emotionally and intellectually. McKeon is philosophical in his outlook and makes some startling, thought provoking connections. He has clearly lavished a huge amount of time and care on this novel. It is now almost a decade since his acclaimed debut All That is Solid Melts Into Air. Remembrance Sunday confirms the huge promise shown there. There is nothing remotely casual about the writing. The opening intensity is sustained throughout, the words have weight and urgency.

Remembrance Sunday, by Darragh McKeon

It opens with Simon narrating. He is a middle-aged Irish architect who is awaiting brain surgery. Conscious of his mortality, he begins to reflect on his childhood, particularly the bombing he experienced as a teenager in Enniskillen. Aspects of his past that have always eluded him now begin to fall into place. He begins to confront his deep-rooted feelings of guilt and shame.

He is an intriguing narrator — complex, thoughtful, intellectually inquisitive. He becomes increasingly obsessed, not just with his own past but with memory itself. Despite his eloquence he is understandably not completely reliable. He is unable or unwilling to give definitive answers to the huge questions he raises. We are left to wallow in his perceptive musing.

There is a change of focus midway through the novel. Simon begins to construct a back story for an IRA man he encountered just prior to the bombing. His imagination of this person’s life from boyhood is detailed and intense. The writing has a quiet, dispassionate power. This feels like a risky shift of emphasis from McKeon but it works out in a matter of fact yet devastating way. There is no invective at all but an affecting attention to detail. McKeon writes about his two main characters in a similar way, despite their huge differences. Ultimately we begin to compare them.

This then, is a very fine addition to the literature of the troubles. Some will find it too tentative and opaque. As well as this ambiguity, some of the intellectual leaps made are difficult to fathom. At other times though, McKeon locates a beautiful simplicity, a poetic matter of factness. He has a gift for describing things in measured but resonant ways. This is a novel of unusual beauty and depth.