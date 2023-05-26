Film Review: Hypnotic is an old-fashioned paranoid thriller

- Hypnotic
- ★★★☆☆
Hypnotic (15A) opens with Austin police detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) telling a therapist how his young daughter, Minnie (Ionie Olivia Nieves), was abducted before his very eyes.
Called to a bank raid, Danny discovers a polaroid of Minnie in a safe deposit box — a photograph that appears to be the reason for the heist, which is orchestrated by Dellrayne (William Fichtner), a man with a supernatural ability to compel others to do his bidding.
Dellrayne, Danny learns from the fortune teller Diana (Alice Braga), is a hypnotic — capable of altering his victims’ perception of the world — and soon Danny and Diana are running for their lives, desperately trying to find Minnie before Dellrayne can track her down.
Written by Max Borenstein and Robert Rodriguez, with Rodriguez directing, Hypnotic has the feel of a B-movie adaptation of a Philip K. Dick story, one in which reality itself — or what is offered up as reality at any given time — is not to be trusted.
Just as Danny finds that the world can reconfigure itself at a moment’s notice (the visuals seem to be a nod to Christopher Nolan’s Inception), the unwary viewer quickly realises that the movie can reshape itself — there are realities within realities, all of which are equally authentic.
Despite the sci-fi trappings, this is an old-fashioned paranoid thriller — what can we trust if we cannot trust our own minds? — and square-jawed Ben Affleck is perfectly cast as the baffled detective who is obliged to investigate his own consciousness, with Alice Braga providing dynamic support as Danny’s guide to the weird-‘n’-wonderful world of ‘hypnotic constructs’, and William Fichtner deliciously sinister as the scar-faced villain.
(cinema release)