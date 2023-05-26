Film Review: The Little Mermaid is solidly entertaining - but not quite spectacular

- The Little Mermaid
- ★★★★☆
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water ... no, wait, that’s a different remake entirely.
(PG) is the latest of Disney’s live-action versions of their classic fairytales, and it’s fair to say that not much has changed from the 1989 movie: 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Halle Bailey) is fascinated by the humans who inhabit the upper world, but is prohibited from engaging with ‘the most dangerous species of all’ by her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem).