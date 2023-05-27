Radio Highlights: Louise O'Neill shares a story title with John McGahern on Radio 1

First-time DJ Stacey O’Flynn takes over the airwaves for half an hour of pop picks — if your young music head or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents by Terence Blanchard — Yannick Nezet-Seguin takes the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere.
Classical violinist Megan Churcher weaves story and magic through a soundtrack of classical music, for he ideal family start to a Sunday.
American actress, Annie Ryan, reads the Louise O'Neill-penned , inspired by acclaimed Irish writer, John McGahern.
Seán Bán Breathnach interviews members of legendary Conamara band Na Cloigne Folmha — whose homegrown hits included 'An Damhan Alla'.
A carefully crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings that allows the listener to reset and escape the noise of everyday life — featuring field recordings by filmmaker and sound designer Tadhg O’Sullivan.
Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
Rock photographer, Cormac Figgis, joins the weeknight arts mag to chat about , his new collection.
Maxim Emelyanychev leads the period-instrument Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment in an all-Saint-Saëns programme for today's Full Score concert.
Poet and writer, Nick Laird, discusses his new collection, .
How much can an alien learn about humanity from the music we make?
Another swathe of performances from the Session archives: Bass Odyssey (1999), Limerick punks Very Angry Girls (2010), and a 2022 session by Dublin psych-rockers Melts.
Pianist, Ruth McGinley, talks about the upcoming Dublin International Chamber Music Festival.
The self-proclaimed 'gayest show on radio', with LGBTQ anthems, news and event updates, hosted by Sissy That Pod's Cian Sullivan.
Live from Phoenix Park, Dublin, Marty Whelan has a mid-morning coffee with designers from the annual Bloom gardening festival.
UK songwriter and producer Jamie XX has long ploughed his own furrow outside of the band that gave him his working surname — Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a summer 2022 set at Gothenburg's 'Way Out West' festival.
Live from Cumann Naomh Muire in Na Méilte, to kick off the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta weekend festivities.
Recent concerts from the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam with the much-revered conductor John Eliot Gardiner, one of the world’s most innovative and dynamic musicians, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday.