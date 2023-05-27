Radio Highlights: Louise O'Neill shares a story title with John McGahern on Radio 1

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: First-time DJ Stacey O’Flynn takes over the airwaves for half an hour of pop picks — if your young music head or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Champion by Terence Blanchard — Yannick Nezet-Seguin takes the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids, RTÉ Jr, 10am: Classical violinist Megan Churcher weaves story and magic through a soundtrack of classical music, for he ideal family start to a Sunday.

Spoken Stories, 2 RTÉ 1, 7pm: American actress, Annie Ryan, reads the Louise O'Neill-penned A God Amongst Men, inspired by acclaimed Irish writer, John McGahern.

Na Cloigne Folmha, R na G, 7pm: Seán Bán Breathnach interviews members of legendary Conamara band Na Cloigne Folmha — whose homegrown hits included 'An Damhan Alla'.

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, midnight: A carefully crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings that allows the listener to reset and escape the noise of everyday life — featuring field recordings by filmmaker and sound designer Tadhg O’Sullivan.

MONDAY

Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm: Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Rock photographer, Cormac Figgis, joins the weeknight arts mag to chat about Shot from All Sides, his new collection.

Bass Odyssey: 1999 RTÉ session dug up from the archives; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Pic: Brendan Duffy

TUESDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Maxim Emelyanychev leads the period-instrument Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment in an all-Saint-Saëns programme for today's Full Score concert.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet and writer, Nick Laird, discusses his new collection, Up Late.

Blort’s Travels, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: How much can an alien learn about humanity from the music we make?

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Another swathe of performances from the Session archives: Bass Odyssey (1999), Limerick punks Very Angry Girls (2010), and a 2022 session by Dublin psych-rockers Melts.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Pianist, Ruth McGinley, talks about the upcoming Dublin International Chamber Music Festival.

Club 96, RTÉ Pulse, 8pm: The self-proclaimed 'gayest show on radio', with LGBTQ anthems, news and event updates, hosted by Sissy That Pod's Cian Sullivan.

THURSDAY

Marty in the Morning, LyricFM, 10am: Live from Phoenix Park, Dublin, Marty Whelan has a mid-morning coffee with designers from the annual Bloom gardening festival.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: UK songwriter and producer Jamie XX has long ploughed his own furrow outside of the band that gave him his working surname — Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a summer 2022 set at Gothenburg's 'Way Out West' festival.

FRIDAY

Barrscéalta, R na G, 11am: Live from Cumann Naomh Muire in Na Méilte, to kick off the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta weekend festivities.

Celebrating John Eliot Gardiner at 80, LyricFM, 7pm: Recent concerts from the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam with the much-revered conductor John Eliot Gardiner, one of the world’s most innovative and dynamic musicians, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday.