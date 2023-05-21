Book review: Annie Mac's new novel a tale of emigration that resonates 

Irish author, Annie MacManus, who is also a DJ, broadcaster, and podcast host, doesn’t disappoint with her second novel, following her critically acclaimed debut, Mother Mother.

The Mess We’re In is a coming-of-age story about a young Irish woman who moves to London to try to make it in the music industry. Orla, however is a mess, often strung out on drugs or hungover as a result of her rock’n’roll lifestyle. She lives in Kilburn with her best friend Neema, sharing a house with the members of a band called Shiva.

The Mess We’re In by Annie MacManus

The house, at one stage infested with mice, is a kip. It mirrors Orla’s messy life which sees her having sex with a few guys (not from the band). None of the guys are really interested in having a relationship with her. In between the flings, she tries to interest record labels in her demo tape entitled ‘Metamorphosis’. While she succeeds in getting work experience in two record companies, Orla worries about how she may be perceived. “Will they be laughing at the Irish girl, sending out demos and putting herself about?” This thought is a rare example of self-awareness on Orla’s part. In the misogynistic music business, the guys can do what they want while a young woman sleeping with them is seen as a joke.

Neema is a lot more streetwise than Orla. When Orla becomes obsessed with a guy called Moses who is moving from Cheltenham (where Orla lived for a while studying music technology) to London, she has a fling with him. Unable to read the signs that he’s just not that into her, Orla chases him. At one point, she calls him six times but he never answers.

Neema, who eventually becomes angry with her friend, had advised her to play it cool but Orla is unable to contain herself. She is a pity, deluded, and disappointed.

Set in the early 2000s, Orla thought England was going to be “scenes like in The Face magazine”. The era is that of Britpop and cool Britannia. The reality for Orla is a part-time job in a pub where older Irish men, former labourers, drown their sorrows.

The news from Dublin is not good with Orla’s parents’ marriage having broken down. Both her mother and her sister are drinking too much. Orla is in no position to judge them as she too boozes a lot.

However, Orla is not a complete write-off. Readers will find themselves rooting for this flawed and vulnerable character because she has ambition. Not only does she want to crack it as a singer/songwriter, she also wants to produce her own music. This is met with a wall of antipathy from people in the music world with whom she is put in touch. Women don’t work as producers is the message Orla receives. But she has her dreams.

Annie Macmanus, author, broadcaster and DJ. Picture: Andres Poveda

If “cool Britannia” is exemplified by Shiva, with the band members signed to a label and ingesting gargantuan amounts of cocaine, another England is hinted at in this novel.

In the pub where Orla works, run by a tough Irish woman, she is exposed to Mayo Dave and Gerry, who left the old sod to make a living in London. I would have liked their stories to have been fleshed out more. They are potentially more interesting than the callow young men that Orla associates with.

This is a well-written novel, perceptive about the music business and the fleeting connections made at the after parties of gigs. Orla’s metamorphosis is slow. But stick with her. Her trajectory is not without promise.