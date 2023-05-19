The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies aged 59

Musician Johnny Marr has paid tribute to his Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke who has died aged 59.

The band's guitarist, Marr shared the sad news on social media, stating that Rourke passed away following a "lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer". He was the bassist for the indie rock band which was formed in Manchester in 1982 and went on to become one of the most influential acts of the decade.

All four members of the group, including singer Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce, were of Irish extraction, and they played numerous gigs in Ireland. For instance, Cork fans fondly recall two concerts at the city's Savoy venue in 1984.

Announcing his bandmate's death, Marr wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time."

Andy Rourke also formed a band with the late legendary Irish singer, Dolores O'Riordan who passed away in 2018. The pair formed D.A.R.K in 2016.