Film Review: Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret perfectly captures pre-adolescent tumult

Adapted from Judy Blume’s bestselling classic of adolescent awakening, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG) opens with 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) devastated to learn that her parents, Barbara (Rachel McAdams) and Herb (Benny Safdie), are uprooting the family from her beloved New York and moving to New Jersey.

And so, heartbroken and misunderstood, Margaret turns to God and beseeches Him to help, even though Margaret, as the daughter of a Christian mother and Jewish father, has no previous experience of religion.

What follows might be considered God moving in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform, for while Margaret’s prayers for a stay of execution go unheard, her new life is nowhere as miserable as it might have been.

Having quickly made friends with the bubbly Nancy (Elle Graham), Margaret starts experiencing delicious new feelings for her new neighbour Moose (Aidan Wojtak-Hissong).

Adapted by Kelly Fremon Craig, who also directs, Are You There, God? is a charming coming-of-age tale that manages to combine a funny, poignant account of pre-adolescence with intriguing questions about the nature of faith.

Abby Ryder Fortson is in scene-stealing form as the shy, intelligent young Margaret trying to make sense of her chaotic life, and there’s strong support from Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie as the parents who try to shield her from the worst excesses of the grandparents who try to claim Margaret for their own religion, the most enjoyable of whom is the larger-than-life Kathy Bates as Herb’s mother Sylvia.

(cinema release)