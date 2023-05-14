Book Interview: David King remembers his mother in 'American Bombshell'

David King lives peacefully on a rocky smallholding near Kenmare in County Kerry with his wife of 20 years, a Labrador, and a flock of sheep. It’s all a long way from his rackety early life in England, with an erratic, much-married mother and a series of violent stepfathers. And he couldn’t be happier.

Best of all, his first novel has just been released. American Bombshell is based on the early life of his mother, Beryl. And it’s quite some story. It follows teenager Rosie Haskell, who, released from an abusive orphanage, finds a job at a wartime factory. She meets Eugene, a glamorous Irish American pilot, and, after the war, follows him to New York — travelling on the Queen Mary — only to find that unbeknownst to her, he had married her bigamously, and had now made up with his American wife.

The book ends there — but his mother’s story was just beginning. The real-life Beryl travelled to Mexico to get divorced; she ended up in Boston, then Florida, and then, when her brother, in England, managed to break into acting, to Hollywood where she assumed stardom would follow.

It didn’t — but she managed to get a job modelling furs in Beverley Hills.

“She was tall, at 5’8”, and was striking, with the ideal 36, 24, 36 figure,” says King over Zoom, as we discuss his debut. “She also taught deportment, and got a job teaching American actresses to talk with an English accent.”

Befriending stuntmen and screenwriters, she attended many drink- and drug-filled parties in Beverley Hills. And one night, when she and her friends were stoned, they decided to drive to Alaska. They crashed on the way, and Beryl was badly injured.

Having recovered, she ended up in New York, and in the 1960s helped President Kennedy with his campaign. But during the Cuba Crisis, believing the world would end, she moved back to England.

“Each of these moves was because of a marriage,” King says. “I believe there were three more after that first one — and she left at least one child in America. I know she had a daughter there. Her husband in Florida was a Catholic former monk who used to get drunk and beat her up. She left when he bought a gun.” Back in England, she met and married King’s father — a wheeler-dealer from London. They stayed together until King was four.

“He put me on the shop counter one day and said, ‘do you want to live with your mother or your father?’. Then he went out of the door, and I didn’t see him for three years.”

Author David King.

A DARKER SIDE

King remembers Beryl’s love of books; she taught him to read by the age of three — and she was funny, and good at doing impressions of people.

But there was a much darker side to her too; one that, King believes, stems from the neglect and abuse she suffered from her mother, and in the orphanage, once her beloved father had died.

“She struggled to have relationships of any kind. She had personality changes almost without warning. I never knew who she was going to be that day.”

King had attended eight schools before his father offered to pay for him to go to a private boarding school. He attended two — the first was extremely violent. But the holidays were no better.

“Husband number five or six was a complete sod. He used to beat me with a walking stick.”

When I ask him how he survived, he says, bluntly, that he didn’t.

“As an early adult, I had a lot of psychological problems,” he says. “I had OCD and bad anxiety and panic attacks. I’ve had therapy, and now have only a patch of depression, but most of my life was wrecked from the psychological point of view.”

He was determined not to repeat his mother’s mistakes — and his relationships have always been long ones.

"I was engaged twice, but have been married now for 20 years. We don’t have children. I never wanted them because I didn’t know how to bring them up. If I made a mess of it, I don’t think I would ever get over it. Luckily, I found a woman who, as a teacher, had had enough of children and didn’t want any of her own.”

Professionally, he has craved stability. He took a degree in Classics at Warwick University, then became a town planner — a job he describes as intensely boring.

“But by having a professional qualification, there’s always a job and reasonable pay.” Once happy in England, King became increasingly frustrated with life and the politics there.

“It has been getting progressively madder and madder over a long period. There’s no sense of English identity, so everyone is out for themselves.

“Brexit was the last straw. As soon as the decision was made, we started packing up. We sold our house and bought as big a house as we could in Kerry. My wife works, and I have kept some town planning clients.”

King has always had a deep fascination for history — and especially for the Second World War. His parents often talked about it; there was a gas mask in his childhood home. He has been researching the period for years. Going through multiple archives, he also spoke to people who had taken part in the war.

“I interviewed a British fighter pilot, a member of a British bomb crew, and an Italian fighter pilot, (through a translator.) Also, women in the WAFFS, Land Girls, and people who’d been schoolchildren at the time. I have several books sketched out.”

American Bombshell by David King

TRUTH AND RESEARCH

He decided to write his mother’s story in lockdown. It’s based on a mixture of her truth, and his research.

“The main events are true. She did go to New York on the Queen Mary; the marriage; the orphanage are all true — but not the same-sex relationship Rosie has with a co-worker from the factory, or Eugene’s drug taking. That is from my research.

“I found out that American, British, and German aircrew were given Benzedrine, an amphetamine, officially, to keep them awake. But actually to keep their courage up. It gives a sense of invincibility, and stopped them turning back before they reached the target. They don’t feel their injuries so much. They’d press on.

“The trouble was, when they came ‘down,’ they’re tired but can’t sleep. Some sought other means — alcohol, exercise, or sex — but others used drugs, and particularly morphine. Ampules were kept on the aircraft, and a lot of them disappeared. There’s solid evidence of this.”

King found it therapeutic to write his mother’s story — but doesn’t think he could cope with the later part.

“The early part of her life is easier. Because she was young and positive. The abuse from the orphanage hadn’t come to roost yet — she pushed it to one side of her mind.” What’s next?

“I’m due to go to Ukraine in a few weeks,” he says. “I’ve friends in Lviv — a writer who works for a press doing anti-Russian propaganda. I have a story set in Ukraine during the Second World War. Putin is just one chapter in Ukraine’s sovereignty being denied by Russia — it goes back 200 years. And the Second World War episode is very similar to what is happening now.”

Meanwhile, he’s happy writing in the peace and quiet of Kerry.

“I never thought of myself as a farmer,” he says, “and there’s a bit of trauma when lambs are born, and when they die, but it’s good to get out there and fix fences. You’d have to drag me back to England,” he says. “And I’d probably try to escape.”