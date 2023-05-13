Film Review: Crater takes the road-trip trope into deep space

"The life-or-death nature of their epic adventure, as the meteors pound down and the teens run low on oxygen, invests the story with enough tension and momentum to keep the tale rattling along"
Film Review: Crater takes the road-trip trope into deep space

Crater May 12 Disney+m for declan burke review

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 17:00
Declan Burke

  • Crater 
  • ★★☆☆☆

Set in a mining colony on the moon in the year 2257, Crater (PG) opens with the recently orphaned teenager Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) facing a relocation to the planet Omega.

Determined to make good on a promise he made to his father, Caleb and his friends Dylan (Billy Barratt), Marcus (Thomas Boyce) and Borney (Orson Hong), along with the ‘spoiled little Earth girl’ Addison (Mckenna Grace), steal a lunar rover and break out of the colony onto the lunar surface for the very first time. So far, so good — except their escape was easy because the rest of colony is in lockdown due to the 72-hour meteor shower that’s due any moment.

(L-R): Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb, Mckenna Grace as Addison, Orson Hong as Borney, Thomas Boyce as Marcus and Billy Barratt as Dylan in Crater.
(L-R): Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb, Mckenna Grace as Addison, Orson Hong as Borney, Thomas Boyce as Marcus and Billy Barratt as Dylan in Crater.

Written by John Griffin and directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Crater is effectively a teen road-trip movie that acknowledges the sci-fi conventions whilst Caleb & Co. get busy with the real business of a road-trip — i.e., bickering and squabbling, and forging life-long bonds, etc.

The life-or-death nature of their epic adventure, as the meteors pound down and the teens run low on oxygen, invests the story with enough tension and momentum to keep the tale rattling along, and there are good performances from Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, and particularly Billy Barratt, whose idealistic Dylan is the wild-eyed outlaw of the bunch.

(Disney+)

Read More

Star Wars' Kilkenny connection: 'It's culturally important to us to use the word ‘arse’' 

More in this section

Eurovision 2023 Hannah Waddingham ‘shocked’ at newfound Eurovision celebrity
Eurovision 2023 Eurovision: A look at the complex voting system ahead of the grand final
Eurovision 2023 Five things we already know about the 2023 Eurovision final
#Unwind
<p>Irish fans gathered in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023 fly the flag.</p>

Douze points for Irish fans taking Eurovision by storm, despite absence of Wild Youth from final

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd