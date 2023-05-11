Johnny Logan, Dustin and avenging the past: Julie Jay's 10 fave Eurovision moments 

1. Johnny Logan giving us all the feelings

Like many Irish women before me, Johnny Logan was the first man who gave me the tingles. Those pouty lips! That Miami Vice white crepe suit!

Johnny Logan is still the only performer to have won the Eurovision three times (also 1980 with ‘What’s Another Year’ and 1992 with Linda Martin’s ‘Why Me?’).

That said, 1987 was the special win for me, because at the ripe old age of 3.5, I had already decided, no matter what the law said, I was going to marry this man.

The fact Johnny self-penned two of his wins only adds to his King of Eurovision status, and when in need of an emotional vent of a Tuesday nobody can deny that any of his musical hits truly stand the test of time.

Irish singer Niamh Kavanagh performing at the Eurovision Song Contest on 15/5/1993 at the Equestrian Centre, Millstreet, Co Cork.

2. Niamh Kavanagh singing my truth

In 1993 Niamh Kavanagh had a home win in Ireland with her ballad ‘In Your Eyes’. The competition was taking place in Dublin (with Linda Martin having won the year before), and with two wins in a row our national consciousness had never been more rallied.

Sorry Pádraig Pearse, nobody did more to ignite that patriotic spark than our 1990s Eurovision winners. As a worldly 9 year old I had already endured a series of failed primary school romances, and so Niamh Kavanagh’s lyrics cut deep.

She sang my truth. As a country we also couldn’t believe Niamh worked in a bank. People with jobs can have a talent too? Insert mind-blown emoji here.

3. Iceland Giving Zero Fecks

Olaf Yohansson (the character played by Hannes Óli Ágústsson in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) announced Iceland’s votes at the 2021 Eurovision in a fisherman’s jumper and requested the hosts play the song ‘Jaja Ding Dong’. In a doubling down on his comedic character he also hilariously tried to award 12 points to the song from his Will Ferrell Netflix movie, which was all in all very entertaining indeed.

But Iceland’s disregard for Eurovision protocol has also taken a more polticised angle down through the years: in 2019 its entrant Hatari brandished scarves with Palestinian flags in protest at the competition being held in Israel. Their actions secured this Icelandic broadcaster a small fine, but also secured respect amongst many viewers, cementing Iceland as the country who always gives the people what they want.

4. Pat Kenny’s glasses

I’ve always had a thing for a bespectacled gentleman, and I blame it all on Pat Kenny. When he co-presented the 1988 Eurovision I finally had a man who could give Johnny Logan (my 1987 true love) a run for his money.

What did it for me were Pat’s glasses — Superman movies were ten-a-penny, and I was fully convinced that Pat was also moonlighting as Clark Kent when he wasn’t speaking numbers in French (he could count all the way up to 12! The man is the greatest intellect of our time).

I too, suffered from poor eyesight and so imagined Pat and I wiling away our weekends polishing our lenses and squinting at road signs. As the years went on I heard rumours of a wife and children, which felt like the ultimate betrayal given that Pat and I had such a promising future together.

Dustin The Turkey with singer Ann Harrington taking part in the first 2008 Semi-Final in Belgrade, Serbia.

5. Dustin The Turkey representing Ireland

In 2008 we thought it would be gas, utterly gas, to send a turkey to the Eurovision, and then took deep offence when country after country proceeded not to vote for us. ‘But I thought we were mates?’ came our national decry as our continental friends appeared not to get the joke. Many at the time said sending a turkey made a mockery of the Eurovision, but you can’t argue with the politics of everyone’s favourite poultry puppet.

When Dustin announced himself as an Irish presidential election contender back in the 90s he did so on the platform of ‘bringing the dart to Dingle’. Oh, how we laughed — I mean imagine bringing public transport to regional Ireland? Lol. Still to this day the Department of Transport looks back on this proposal as comedy gold.

6. Getting upstaged at the Eurovsion even when you win

Imagine winning the Eurovision and still not being the talking point of the competition? This is precisely what happened Charlie Mc Gettigan and Paul Harrington, who won the Eurovision in 1994 with their song ‘Rock ‘n Roll Kids’.

This meant we had secured a hat-trick of wins for three consecutive years, and of course it should have been all about them, but unfortunately they proceeded to be upstaged by a little thing called Riverdance.

Yes, Michael Flatley recently directed and starred in his own movie, but you can’t deny when ‘Rock n Roll Kids’ plays at a wedding it’s a case of everyone on the floor, so who’s the real winner here?

Scooch representing the United Kingdom, sing their song entitled 'Flying the Flag (For You)' at a dress rehearsal for the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest, in Helsinki, Finland.

7. Prepare for Landing

In 2007 Scooch performed a raunchy rendition of ‘Flying The Flag’ with a very subtle aerial theme on behalf of Britain.

With customary Eurovision lightness of touch, the song itself was an undeniable banger, but was not a comfortable watch for those of us surrounded by elderly aunties.

Cabin staff danced around and said things like ‘blow into the mouthpiece’ with a little too much gusto, air stewards clutched big packets of nuts, with the final blushes brought about by their parting line: ‘would you like something to suck on for landing sir?’

8. Avenging 800 years of oppression

The 90s were a mad old time: as youngsters we had to wait for our auntie to get off the phone to chat to our MSN boyfriend, human rights hadn’t been invented yet and for a good 10 years after the fact I fully believed divorce was legalised with the Good Friday Agreement.

During this decade nothing gave us greater Eurovision joy than seeing our friends across the water give us top marks, while we gave them precisely nada in return.

Oh, how we revelled in our superiority — look at them there now, trying to make up for the six counties. Ultimately, even in 2023, it never matters where in the Eurovision league we appear, as long as we are ahead of Britain we feel like we’re winning.

Graham Norton.

9. Graham Norton’s hilarious commentary

Graham Norton's commentary always consists of verbalising what the girls’ WhatsApp group is saying, and we love him for it.

From the glib take on Slovenia’s fake technical glitch - “I like the bit where they stopped the music’’ - in 2018, to speculating on what terrible secret Norway was hiding, when Norton shoots he never misses: ‘“He said he did something terrible as a boy. We don’t know what it was. It might have been to write this song.”

Norton’s laugh-out-loud commentary peaked in 2021 when he delivered the clanger: ‘’Less Destiny’s Child. More Destiny’s Inappropriate Aunt” on Serbia’s performance by pop trio Hurricane, whilst on Germany’s performance he noted "This is Marmite if everyone hated Marmite.”

Write it into the constitution: Norton must be protected at all costs.

10. Lithuania inventing manifestation

In 2006, Lithuania’s entrant, LT United, brought manifestation to our television screens for the first time by repeating the words ‘We are the winners. Of the Eurovision,’ until they made it happen.

Well, they didn’t quite make it happen, but they did beat Britain so, you know: same, same.