The Frank and Walters: ‘Linda McCartney said that After All reminded her of a Beatles song’

On their way to becoming one of the most successful Cork bands of all time, The Frank and Walters have rubbed more than a few famous shoulders. Backstage atin 1993, the Franks hung out with Paul McCartney. They shared a tour van with a baby-faced Radiohead. And they struck up a friendship with Noel Gallagher in his pre-Oasis days — though the relationship took a wobble after Noel, who briefly worked as their roadie, invited the Franks back to his flat.
With ‘After All’ peaking at 11 in the UK – it was their fourth top 50 single – andpicking up stellar reviews, it seemed that the Franks were going places. However, constant touring began to take a toll and they moved home to Cork from London. That shift may not have helped their careers. It did, though, ensure the longevity of the band. After time away they returned in 1997 with their best album,
Linehan feels they may have fizzled out had they stayed in the UK and tried to crank out further hits in the mould of ‘After All’.
“We had moved to London in 1991. In 1992 and 1993 we toured up and down England, Scotland and Wales. We were in Europe as well. We did so much touring we burned ourselves out,” says Linehan.
“When we came back, our record company was asking us to go to America. Career-wise it would have been the perfect move. The songs had got to America. It would have been perfect. We were burned out. We said, ‘no…we’re going to go home and take a bit of time off and start writing thealbum’. And that was it.”
was the first of seven studio records. But the last of those, was seven years ago. The Franks continue to tour regularly. Can fans look forward to new music?
- Connolly’s of Leap, May 20
- Sea Church, Ballycotton, June 3
- Hibernian Hotel, Mallow, July 28
- They celebrate 30 years of Trains, Boats and Planes by playing the album in its entirety at Cyprus Avenue, Cork December 22