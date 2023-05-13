Cliona Hagan: 'I wish there were more women in the country music scene'

The songs started early. “I was one of those annoying kids who never stopped singing,” a sunkissed Clíona Hagan (34) tells me over Zoom from a wooden log cabin in her Tyrone home.“My granny sat through it all,” she laughs. “God love her.”
From there, Hagan grew to sell out venues — both by herself and alongside industry greats like Philomena Begley and Nathan Carter — including her first arena gig, in the Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney this January. Awards, too, began to pile in; RTÉ’s Irish Country Music Awards (ICMA), Best Newcomer; Irish Country Music Radio Newcomer; Mid Ulster District Council Civic Award in Recognition of Achievement in Arts and Music; Irish TV Best Newcomer and The Sunday World Female Vocalist of the Year four years running (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).
A number of women performers, like Hagan, have insisted on changing the narrative — like Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris – as well as Kacey Musgraves who built a fan base on her own, becoming a crossover success — in 2018, she releasedwhich won the Grammy for Album of the Year — despite attracting only moderate interest from country-radio programmers. And Mickey Guyton, a Black country singer and songwriter who has earned some impressive distinctions (four Grammy nominations, a performance at the White House) without having had a proper country hit.
- Cliona Hagan was photographed by Kate Nolan (soulsourcedelopements.com)
- Shoot took place at Wineport Lodge, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath (wineport.ie), dressed in clothes by Kode, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Hair by Joan O’Meara.
- Cliona features in An Post’s inaugural Country Music stamp collection, which pays tribute to the icons of Ireland’s country music scene. Alongside Cliona, the collection features Daniel O’Donnell, Philomena Begley, Nathan Carter, and the late Big Tom.