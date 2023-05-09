Michael McHale looks forward to his Romantic music series at Triskel in Cork

It is late afternoon in Thomastown in Co Kilkenny and there is an expectant hush as the soloist appears on the compact stage of the vintage concert hall. Michael McHale beams a broad smile before settling himself at the Steinway piano and launches into the solemn opening of Beethoven’s Pathetique Sonata.

And away we go on a rollercoaster of Romantic piano music that holds the audience enthralled before finally drawing them to their feet at the close of an exhilarating rendition of ‘Ballade in B minor’, a bravura showstopper by Liszt. It is a performance delivered with flawless skill and charm that clearly demonstrates, why the Belfast native is in demand in prime classical music venues on both sides of the Atlantic.

McHale cuts a youthful figure, and it is hard to believe that he has officially arrived at middle age. He is in reflective mode as he prepares to continue his 40th birthday tour with a series of recitals at the Triskel Arts Centre.

“I have included music that has played an important part in my musical life, from my childhood through to the present day,” he explains.

Over the four recitals, the programme ranges over works of the greatest 19th-century pianist-composers paired with contemporary works by composers with whom McHale has a connection. He recalls his debut appearance in Derry. “The very first piece I can remember playing in public was the 4th of Schubert’s Impromptus. I was ten years old. When I finished, I just walked off and my teacher said, 'Michael, you have to bow - you must be kind to your audience'.”

It was a lesson he took to heart. Notably in his solo recitals, he is a performer who is never aloof but likes to engage with his audience by talking to them about the music.

Michael McHale, pianist musician. Picture: Frances Marshall

In 2018, McHale joined the staff of the Cork School of Music and travels regularly from his London base to coach degree students. What advice does he give them? “You have to work hard and be determined but the most important thing is to enjoy it. Those that are considering a career, I say-put yourself out there and perform in public as much as possible. Meet as many people in the industry as you can, and you will get the breaks here and there.”

The recitals in the Triskel have been long coming. A series planned for 2020 was inevitably abandoned due to covid. McHale was fortunate to have a lifeline as a member of a crack-team of chamber music musicians who continued to record at London’s Wigmore Hall for online events throughout lockdowns. The Wigmore Hall Soloists come to the National Concert Hall for the first time later this month for an evening of chamber music.

What makes McHale unusual among piano virtuosos is the breadth and depth of his skill set. It wasn’t always about classical piano for McHale. As a teenager he played with a jazz band in Belfast. After school he went to study music in Cambridge where a rigorous academic degree sharpened his composition skills. It is not unusual for him to finish a recital with an encore of his own skilful arrangements of Irish airs or an improvisation on a jazz standard.

After a recital, a record company executive suggested that he record his arrangements. His first solo album, recorded in 2012, ‘The Irish Piano’ was a distinctive calling card. Over the last ten years, his discography has expanded considerably to include many interesting collaborations, most extensively with clarinettist Michael Collins. But for McHale, there is no contest.

“You can’t beat the live performance. That interaction with an audience is what I love most. “

THE ROMANTIC PIANO – Lunchtime Recital Series at Triskel Arts Centre

The Romantic Piano: Romeo and Juliet, Friday 12: May Romeo and Juliet, as depicted by Prokofiev. Nocturnes by Field, Chopin and Schubert’s Impromptus

The Romantic Piano: Love Songs, Friday 19: May Liszt’s Second Ballade; Arrangements of songs by Schubert, Clara Schumann and the Paris-born Augusta Holmès, Philip Hammond

The Romantic Piano: Moonlight, Saturday 27: May Beethoven’s Moonlight and Apassionata Sonatas paired with new works by Linda Buckley and Aine Mallon

The Romantic Piano: Flights of Fantasy (for four hands) in association with MTU Cork School of Music , Fri 9 June: McHale is joined by CSM colleagues to play duets by Ligeti, Debussy and Schubert Michael Collins: Michael McHale and The Wigmore Soloists perform at the National Concert Hall May 21st.