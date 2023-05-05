Film Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is solid but unspectacular

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (12A) opens with the Starlord Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) drowning his sorrows after the loss of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in crew’s most recent adventure.

Into his melancholy blunders the anti-superhero Warlock (Will Poulter), who wreaks havoc as he seeks to abduct the racoon-like Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who is revealed to be a cybernetic experiment upon whom depends the success of the dastardly scheme hatched by The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who is plotting to establish a utopia peopled with a perfect species.

And so the Starlord rumbles into action once more, aided and abetted by Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (Vin Diesel), their constant bickering occasionally drowned out by an eclectic soundtrack that includes Radiohead, The Flaming Lips and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Chris Pratt, right, and Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

If that all sounds vaguely familiar, so be it: the first two Guardians movies were a fast-paced blend of snark and super-power extravagance designed as a comic counterpoint to the more conventional tropes of superheroes assembling, and there’s no point in messing with the formula for the gang’s final hurrah.

It’s all deliciously retro, and especially when the Guardians emerge from hyperspace to encounter planets and landscapes that might easily have been lifted from the original Star Trek TV series – the backdrops are a constant feast for sci-fan fans of an older vintage.

It’s a little too long for its own good, but Vol. 3 is a solid if unspectacular conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy yarn. (cinema release)