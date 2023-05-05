Album review: Effervescent mash-up of influences on The Rat Road, by SBTRKT

It’s seven years since producer and DJ Aaron Jerome’s last album. In the intervening period he has been through a few things: his new record, The Rat Road is, he says, “a play on the concept of the rat race” and “partly based on my own challenging experiences within the music industry and life generally”.

Whatever obstacles he’s had to overcome, Jerome, who has remixed Radiohead, MIA, Underworld and others, has come back firing on all pistons. The Rat Road is an effervescent mash-up of influences: it brims with swooning strings, monster-truck beats and beautifully wrought melodies.

It is also happily agnostic about genre. Jerome’s SBTRKT project has always been tricky to pin down and that’s never truer than across this cut-and-paste epic.

A surprise seems to wait around every corner. Ghostly piano introduces the Radiohead-esque Waiting, which features an emotive vocal from Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown and then shape-shifts into rumbling, Massive Attack-style trip-hop.

That resolve not to be shepherded into a box continues with the free-floating Falling, with vocals by London singer Leilah. The tune is a jazzy ramble, cushioned by lulling drums and horns that squirm and shudder, as if trapped underwater.

Jerome can go dark as skillfully as he baths in the light. Rain Crush deploys pummelling synth-pop, with singing by chillwave artist Chaz Bear, aka Toro y Moi. Imagine a grittier, art-house Weeknd, caught in a loop of quietly apocalyptic guitar work.

What The Road isn’t is a brisk experience and to get the most from the record you’re going to have to sit with it. There are 22 tracks and though few exceed two or three minutes, it adds up to an epic tour of Jerome’s multifaceted take on modern pop. It’s a long journey, full of hairpin twists, but one curious listener will be glad to have taken.