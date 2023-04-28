Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies aged 71

Johnny Fean, best known as the guitarist of Irish rock trailblazers Horslips, has passed away at age 71, according to a statement issued by the band today.

The band confirmed that Fean passed away this morning at his home in Shannon.

Horslips, 19th January 1974. From left to right, Jim Lockhart (behind), John Fean, Barry Devlin, frontman Charles O'Connor and Eamon Carr (behind). Pic: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

"For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero.

"Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll.

"His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters throughout the years. We remain his biggest fans.

"He devoted his life to music and we’ll be forever thankful that he did.

"The band wish to express their heartfelt condolences to Johnny’s wife Maggie, brothers Ray, Donal, Shearie, sisters Gail and Corna and all the extended Fean clan.

"Johnny will be sorely missed."

Johnny Fean, pictured in 2009, at the announcement of the band's reunion gigs at the former 02 Arena in Dublin

As part of Horslips, Fean was renowned for helping to innovate the 'Celtic rock' genre throughout their original run of touring and recording in the 1970s, fusing the sensibilities and storytelling of traditional Irish music with elements of the then-emerging progressive rock movement.

Prominent among the band's successes was 1973 track Dearg Doom, which interpolated the melody of traditional piece O'Neill's Cavalry March, and drew lyrical inspiration from the story of Cú Chulainn - taken from their album 'The Táin', a conceptual retelling of the Táin Bó Cúailnge (The Cattle Raid of Cooley), a defining work of early Irish literature.

Creating nine original studio albums in their initial ten-year run, the band has long since been identified as trailblazers for contemporary music in Ireland - coming out of retirement in 2009, beginning with gigs at Dublin's former 02 Arena, and Belfast's Odyssey Arena.

Horslips members Johnny Fean (left), Jim Lockhart, Charles O'Connor, Barry Devlin and Eamon Carr at a photocall to announce details of their 2009 reunion.

Horslips continued to play occasionally until their final performance in November of 2022, at the Northern Ireland Music Prize awards ceremony, where they also received the 2022 Oh Yeah Legend Award - a recognition of their contributions to live music in the country, including regular gigging appearances during the Troubles.

Fean's further endeavours included work with the Zen Alligators and the Miami Showband, as well as part of the duo Fean and Travers, with Miami Showband bassist and massacre survivor Stephen Travers, who posted a tribute today on social media.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.