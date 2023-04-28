Book Review: The Woman on the Bridge is a gripping and nuanced story of 1920s Ireland

Popular writer of commercial women’s fiction, Sheila O’Flanagan’s first historical novel is inspired by stories her grandmother told her about her life during the turbulent 1920s in Ireland.

Based around the events in Dublin during the War of Independence and the Civil War, the protagonist, Winnie O’Leary, who works in a drapery shop owned by a Protestant woman, is a pacifist initially. But as her relationship with the rebel, Joseph Burke develops, Winnie finds herself sucked into supporting the Republican cause. However, she is adamant that she won’t be used as a puppet by Joseph’s scheming mother, Agnes.

The novel grew on this reviewer. At first, it seems simplistic with broad brush strokes used to relate what is going on politically. And annoyingly, the burgeoning love story between Winnie and Joseph is signposted by that most formulaic of devices, namely sparring and arguing to indicate sexual tension.

Winnie doesn’t have romance on her mind when Joseph comes into the shop for the first time to apologise for a stray rock that crashed through the window. But clearly, Joseph is smitten. Looking at fabric on the counter, he quotes Yeats: ‘Had I the heaven’s embroidered cloth...’ But Winnie is not impressed by Yeats “writing poetry to a married woman”.

When it comes to setting a date for Winnie and Joseph’s wedding (after a courtship involving walks in Stephen’s Green and coffee and buns in Bewleys on George’s Street), events get in the way. The day before it is to take place, Bloody Sunday occurs in Croke Park, with the atrocity carried out by British forces, killing 14 people. On the day of the wedding, Joseph, not actually charged with anything, is arrested and sent to Kilmainham Gaol. When he is released, Winnie gives Joseph an ultimatum. He has six months to marry her. “If it’s a choice between the armed struggle and me, so be it,” she says.

The Woman on the Bridge, by Sheila O’Flanagan

Winnie’s development, both emotionally and politically, is interesting. From a family of six children, she is the only one living at home with her parents. (Home is just two rooms but in a well-maintained property, unlike the tenements that many families lived in at the time.) Winnie’s parents are ambivalent about religion and appalled by the violence that is rife in Dublin.

Soon after she begins seeing Joseph, Winnie is invited to tea in the Burke’s house (which is quite posh, attached to a convent). She accidentally happens upon Constance Markievicz, who is on the run, hiding out in this ‘safe house’. When Markievicz is subsequently arrested, Agnes wonders if Winnie informed on her.

Later, Agnes, reacting to Winnie’s mother’s description of Markievicz as “an insurgent”, wonders where exactly the family’s sympathies lie. She doesn’t want the marriage between her son and Winnie to go ahead. Winnie tells her boss, Alice Kelley, of Agnes’s disapproval of her. But Alice says that if Winnie loves Joseph, she has to fight for him.

This novel would have been more exciting if Winnie really had to fight for Joseph’s hand in marriage. But Agnes relents and tries to commandeer the wedding plans.

Winnie’s mother, Annie, is a strong character who believes in education for girls. Winnie, who wanted a quiet life, is catapulted into drama. She evolves as something of a feminist. There is some interesting detail about home concoctions used as contraception.

This novel suffers from a surfeit of characters, some of whom are not well fleshed out. They serve as mouthpieces for the opposing sides of the Treaty. But nonetheless, this is a reasonably gripping novel that ends up being quite nuanced in its telling of Ireland’s seismic historical period.