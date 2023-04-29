Radio Highlights: 24 years of An Taobh Tuathail - a summer celebration

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: This week's disc jockeys are students from St Francis NS in Tipperary — if your junior music fan or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings Champion, his first opera, to New York's Metropolitan Opera.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: The Salt of Something New: Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan presents six poets from four continents who are making their mark on the world of Irish poetry.

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: Poet and spoken-word artist, Ciara Ní É; composer, Ben Shorten, and rapper, James Shannon, are in studio this week — with 12 hours to write and record three new songs as Gaeilge.

MONDAY

Cois Fharraige go Cymru, R na G, 9.15am: Young Conamara singers travel to Wales to record two new songs and videos there with their Welsh brethren — including the first radio plays of Gwalia and Dóchas.

Arena, RTÉ, 7pm: A look back at some of the highlights in music from the last few months, including Sile Denvir, a Gradam Ceoil-winning traditional Irish singer from Conamara.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 11pm: Cian Ó Ciobháin celebrates 24 years on the airwaves — and welcomes the summer — with a Balearic special. Email att@rte.ie with requests.

Andy Cairns of Therapy?, pictured at a 1989 gig: 1990 Fanning Session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

TUESDAY

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: More from the Session Archives: performances from punk lads Thumper (2019), songwriter Kynsy (2022), and on the week of 16th album Hard Cold Fire, a track from Therapy?'s 1990 Fanning Session.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Previewing a new exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland of the trailblazing late 16th-century Bolognese artist, Lavinia Fontana, plus an interview with Cork author Billy O’Callaghan about his new book, The Paper Man.

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Presenter Evie speaks with oceanographer Professor Matthew England about troubling, but essential news about the oceans around Antarctica.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: For the final episode in the third series, live performances from Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra and Kez, plus industry tips and tricks from Why Not Her?'s Linda Coogan-Byrne.

THURSDAY

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: More from the 2FM Rising Stage at last year's Forbidden Fruit festival, with live highlights from Galway TD Ciarán Cannon's favourite band, Dublin punks Sprints.

The great Seosamh O hÉanai: singing festival in his name is the home of a live broadcast; Friday, 9.15am; R na G

FRIDAY

Iris Aniar, R na G, 9.15am: Live from Carna, Co. Galway, where the Joe Heaney Festival of Traditional Singing takes place.

An Saol Ó Dheas, R na G, 12pm: Live from Scoil Mhuire in Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh in Co Cork today, where the community is preparing for the staging of the new War of Independence musical ‘An Tuairín Dubh’ next week.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Director Conor Hanratty speaks about Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play, Master Class, which invites people to hear Maria Callas speak in her own words — the play has its Irish debut at Smock Alley theatre, with Caitriona Ní Mhurchú.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Joshua Weilerstein conducts the National Symphony Orchestra featuring pianist Martin James Bartlett in Rachmaninov’s much-loved Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini.