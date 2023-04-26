Five Irish writers shortlisted for Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award worth €20k

The shortlist for the much sought-after Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award has been revealed, with five Irish authors in with the chance of claiming the prestigious prize.

With over 50 novels originally submitted for the awards, just a handful of Irish novels have made their way onto the shortlist. The Colony by Audrey Magee and The Geometer Lobachevsky by Adrian Duncan are among those shortlisted as well as Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, The Amusements by Aingeala Flannery and The Witches of Vardo by Anya Bergman.