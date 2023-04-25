Podcast Corner: 24 Stories features great tales of Cork bars and nightclubs 

24 Stories Podcast

The second season of this Cork-based marketing podcast has wrapped with an entertaining ramble down memory lane - and Grand Parade, Coal Quay, and South Main St in the 1980s and ‘90s - with music promotor Joe Kelly.

24 Stories itself is a community set up by Cork marketer (and podcast host) Stephen Ryan in 2018 to bring marketing professionals, students, graduates, and businesses together to learn more and be inspired.

Guests over two seasons of the podcast have included DJ Stevie G, Cork Business Association president Kevin Herlihy, and former chief executive of Spike Island John Crotty.

Kelly, meanwhile, is a walking encyclopaedia of Cork nightclubs and pubs, from Sir Henry’s to the Liberty, where you could buy 2l of cider over the counter and if you didn’t finish it, you could write your name on it and go back tomorrow.

From a business perspective, Kelly, who co-runs the Good Room gig promotions and has the Cork Podcast Festival returning in August, rails against the costs of late bar licences and its effect on nightlife in Ireland - Cork once had 17 nightclubs, now you can count them on one hand.

He also says at one point: “Grand Parade you could write a book about” - maybe he’s the one to do it.

Finding Samantha

RTÉ's Docs on One is still going strong with its standalone episodes, but it has also branched out with some fascinating series in recent years, such as the Nobody Zone, Tiger Roll, and GunPlot.

Next up is Finding Samantha, the first two episodes of which are released this week. A six-parter, it seeks to answer who is the ‘GPO Girl’.

The bio: “A woman who has created more than 100 fake identities. A young girl found wandering the streets of Dublin. A teenager deported from Canada. Stories of sustained sexual abuse at the hands of many. Kidnapping charges, prison time, lies, fraud and deceit. Could all of these stories go back to just one person?”

Dion Fanning: podcasting with Joe Brolly

Free State with Joe Brolly and Dion Fanning

You might have noticed Fanning in Irish Examiner Sport in recent weeks, waxing lyrical about Liverpool and Chelsea owner Todd Bouehly, among others.

He’s also teamed with Brolly, a man never short for words, for a freewheeling podcast “for the curious that stimulates, provokes, challenges and entertains”.

Episodes so far have included discussions around wellness gurus and optimism, the controversy around the Ireland WNT’s singing of ‘ooh ahh up the Ra’ last year, and a chat with ‘Nigerian prince’ Charles Anyaegbunam.