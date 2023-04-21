Film Review: Dalai Lama documentary doesn't quite deliver

The Dalai Lama hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week, when a video in which he invited a young boy to “suck my tongue” went viral. Denounced as, at best, inappropriate, the behaviour was afterwards explained as a playful Tibetan interaction traditionally carried out between grandparent and grandchild.

Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story (PG), which is released too late to respond to the controversy, opens with British journalist Rani Singh journeying to India to interview the Dalai Lama as he meets with her uncle, Har Mander Singh, the Indian army officer who escorted the Dalai Lama to safety when ‘the mythical god-king’ fled from Tibet in 1959 after the Chinese invasion. The meeting between the two men is the most enjoyable and touching part of the film: there is a genuine warmth between the old friends as they reminisce about their thrilling escape.

The rest of the film, however, is rather disjointed. Rani Singh, who is clearly overawed by the experience, doesn’t get to interview the Dalai Lama, but instead listens attentively while he rambles disconnectedly about a variety of topics, and a considerable amount of running time is devoted to the legacy of Heinrich Harrer, the Austrian mountaineer and photographer who wrote the memoir, Seven Years in Tibet. A worthy film, then, in prospect at least, but one that fails to deliver on the promise of its title.

