Album review: Fuse shows Everything But The Girl still have that spark

“I really did want to stop. I was at that point where we’d achieved what we wanted to achieve,” Tracey Thorn told the Irish Examiner in 2018.

She was talking about her decision to step away from Everything but the Girl, the duo she had formed with her producer husband Ben Watt in the 1980s and who had enjoyed huge success with their melancholic dance music through the 1990s, most notably on the moochy disco epic 'Missing' and via Thorn’s collaborations with Massive Attack.

But after a hiatus of more than two decades, Thorn is ready to start again. Fuse is Everything but the Girl’s 11th album – their first in 24 years – and takes up where they left off at the tail of the trip-hop era with a collection of pensive electro-pop that lives somewhere between the dance floor and the therapist’s couch.

It’s a great comeback record in that it honours the pair’s past while declining to be defined by it. On the surface, it is classic Everything but the Girl, with Thorn’s introspective vocals hovering at a distance from the sleek beats.

Her voice remains understatedly emotive and the lyrics are stark (“I need a thicker skin/ this pain keeps getting in”, she croons on opener 'Nothing Left To Lose').

The soundscapes she and Watt have built around these melancholic frameworks are taut and emphatic. 'No One Knows We’re Dancing', for instance, is a working-from-home banger that celebrates the pleasure of letting loose far from prying eyes.

But the husband and wife slam the shutters open emphatically on 'Run A Red Light' – a looping, jazz-influenced number that embraces the great beyond.

It’s the sound of musicians shaking off their lockdown slumber and re-engaging with the world, a place full of frustrations and irritations but also, as this quietly celebratory project acknowledges, with an endless capacity for joy.